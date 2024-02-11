World Radio Day 2024: UNESCO Shares 13 Ideas To Celebrate This Day

World Radio Day observed annually on February 13 celebrates the powerful medium that has stood the test of time for over a century. The United Nations General Assembly adopted this day in 2012 after member states of UNESCO proclaimed it in 2011.

Radio is a commonly used source of communication and reaches remote areas across the globe. This day is observed to celebrate the use of this powerful device that binds humanity together regardless of their knowledge, demographic, and geographic limitations.

This year, UNESCO has shared 13 ideas to celebrate this day.