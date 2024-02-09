World Pulses Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance And More

Pulses are crucial for daily nutrition, offering high protein, fibre, and essential nutrients. They aid in cholesterol control, blood sugar management, and are a primary protein source for vegetarians. Pulses combat obesity and contribute to economic stability for farmers who sell and consume them.

Pulses are climate-friendly, improving soil fertility and reducing the need for synthetic fertilisers. They contain vital vitamins and minerals, enhancing diet quality and reducing the risk of chronic diseases.