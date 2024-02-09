World Pulses Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance And More
World Pulses Day is a global celebration that acknowledges the important role pulses play in providing essential nutrition and proteins for the human body. Pulses are edible seeds from leguminous plants used for food and livestock feed. The common ones include beans, chickpeas, and peas.
World Pulses Day 2024: Date
World Pulses Day is observed every February 10, and this year it falls on a Saturday. The day focuses on achieving universal goals for sustainable development outlined in the United Nations 2030 Agenda.
World Pulses Day 2024: Theme
The theme for 2024 is 'Pulses: Nourishing Soils and People'. It highlights how pulses contribute to soil health and provide rich nutrition, high fibre, and low fat.
World Pulses Day 2024: History
In 2013, the UN General Assembly declared 2016 as the International Year of Pulses, led by the Food and Agriculture Organisation. In 2019, the General Assembly officially designated February 10 as World Pulses Day.
World Pulses Day 2024: Significance
Pulses are crucial for daily nutrition, offering high protein, fibre, and essential nutrients. They aid in cholesterol control, blood sugar management, and are a primary protein source for vegetarians. Pulses combat obesity and contribute to economic stability for farmers who sell and consume them.
Pulses are climate-friendly, improving soil fertility and reducing the need for synthetic fertilisers. They contain vital vitamins and minerals, enhancing diet quality and reducing the risk of chronic diseases.
World Pulses Day 2024: Quotes
“When the diet is wrong, medicine is of no use. When the diet is correct, there is no need for medicine.” –Ayurveda proverb
“The doctor of the future will no longer treat the human frame with drugs, but rather will cure and prevent disease with nutrition.” –Thomas Edison, inventor, and businessman.
“Sorry, there’s no magic bullet. You have to eat healthy and live healthy to be healthy and look healthy. End of story.” – Morgan Spurlock, documentarian, filmmaker, and producer.
“Your diet is a bank account. Good food choices are good investments.” – Bethenny Frankel, reality TV personality and entrepreneur.
“To keep the body in good health is a duty. Otherwise, we shall be unable to keep our mind strong and clear.” – Buddha