World Mental Health Day 2025: Date, Theme, History, Significance And More

Every year, World Mental Health Day is celebrated on Oct. 10 to underline the importance of psychological well-being. It is an essential part of a healthy life, yet stigma and misunderstanding often hamper discussions around it.

Across the globe, countless individuals live with conditions like anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder but remain silent due to fear of discrimination or lack of proper support. World Mental Health Day serves as a worldwide reminder each year to promote awareness, compassion, and better access to mental health services for everyone.