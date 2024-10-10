World Mental Health Day 2024: Date, History, Theme, Significance And More
World Mental Health Day is observed every year on October 10 to raise awareness about mental health around the world and to mobilize efforts to support those experiencing mental health issues.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), mental health is a basic human right for all people.
"Everyone, whoever and wherever they are, has a right to the highest attainable standard of mental health. This includes the right to be protected from mental health risks, the right to available, accessible, acceptable, and good quality care, and the right to liberty, independence and inclusion in the community," the WHO says.
Good mental health is vital to our overall health and well-being. Yet one in eight people globally are living with mental health conditions, which can impact their physical health, their well-being, how they connect with others and their livelihoods. Mental health conditions are also affecting an increasing number of adolescents and young people.
WHO said that it continues to work with its partners to ensure mental health is valued, promoted, and protected, and that urgent action is taken so that everyone can exercise their human rights and access the quality mental health care they need.
World Mental Health Day 2024: Theme
The theme for World Mental Health Day 2024 as set by the World Federation of Mental Health is 'Mental Health At Work'. The theme highlights the importance of addressing mental health and wellbeing in the workplace, for the benefit of people, organisations, and communities.
This World Mental Health Day, WHO is uniting with partners to highlight the vital connection between mental health and work. As per WHO, with 60% of the global population in work, urgent action is needed to ensure work prevents risks to mental health and protects and supports mental health at work.
World Mental Health Day 2024: Significance
The overall objective of World Mental Health Day is to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health. The Day provides an opportunity for all stakeholders working on mental health issues to talk about their work, and what more needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide.
World Mental Health Day History
George Brock Chisholm, the first Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) suggested that the World Federation of Mental Health (WFMH) be created.
George Brock Chisholm, a Canadian psychiatrist, envisaged the WFMH as an international, nongovernmental body to provide a link to 'grassroots' mental health organizations and United Nations agencies.
A radical thinker, Chisholm's view that "health is a state of complete physical, mental and social wellbeing and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity" provided early direction for both the WHO and the WFMH.
World Mental Health Day was established on October 10, 1992 by the World Federation for Mental Health. Since then, it has been observed every year with the aim of raising awareness in the global community about critical mental health agendas through collaboration with various partners to take action and create lasting change.
How To Celebrate World Mental Health Day 2024
Educate Yourself: Learn more about mental health through available online and library resources.
Talk About It: Engage in conversations about mental health with friends, family, therapists, or trusted individuals.
Community Involvement: Consider volunteering or donating to organizations working to improve mental health care.
Self-Care: Prioritize your own mental health with adequate sleep, a balanced diet, regular exercise and connecting with loved ones.
World Mental Health Day 2024 Messages
Good mental health is an integral part of our overall health and well-being.
Mental health is a universal human right.
Mental health conditions are a significant threat to the wellbeing of young people.
Good quality community mental health services and supports are crucial for all our futures.
We must challenge the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental health.