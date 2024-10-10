World Mental Health Day 2024: Date, History, Theme, Significance And More

World Mental Health Day is observed every year on October 10 to raise awareness about mental health around the world and to mobilize efforts to support those experiencing mental health issues.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), mental health is a basic human right for all people.

"Everyone, whoever and wherever they are, has a right to the highest attainable standard of mental health. This includes the right to be protected from mental health risks, the right to available, accessible, acceptable, and good quality care, and the right to liberty, independence and inclusion in the community," the WHO says.

Good mental health is vital to our overall health and well-being. Yet one in eight people globally are living with mental health conditions, which can impact their physical health, their well-being, how they connect with others and their livelihoods. Mental health conditions are also affecting an increasing number of adolescents and young people.

WHO said that it continues to work with its partners to ensure mental health is valued, promoted, and protected, and that urgent action is taken so that everyone can exercise their human rights and access the quality mental health care they need.