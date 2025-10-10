'World May Get Peace Or Piece': NSE CEO On Donald Trump's Nobel Quest

National Stock Exchange (NSE) CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said world "may get peace or piece", referring to US President Donald Trump's quest to win the Nobel Peace Prize. Chauhan was speaking at NDTV Profit's IGNITE event in Mumbai on Friday.

On being asked about "One who is sitting in the United States and who wants the Nobel Peace Prize," Chauhan replied saying, Trump's chances "are for the next year. He has to perform better. He has been given a carrot. Hopefully he will lose interest or something else will happen."

"In case he works harder for next one year, then the world will have peace, right? Either P-I-E-C-E or P-E-A-C-E, right? That is the difference between the two." [sic]