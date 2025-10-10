Business NewsTrending'World May Get Peace Or Piece': NSE CEO On Donald Trump's Nobel Quest
ADVERTISEMENT

'World May Get Peace Or Piece': NSE CEO On Donald Trump's Nobel Quest

Chauhan was speaking at NDTV Profit's IGNITE event in Mumbai on Friday.

10 Oct 2025, 04:40 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ashishkumar Chauhan said world "may get peace or piece", referring to Donald Trump's quest to win the Nobel Peace Prize. (File Photo: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Ashishkumar Chauhan said world "may get peace or piece", referring to Donald Trump's quest to win the Nobel Peace Prize. (File Photo: NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

National Stock Exchange (NSE) CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said world "may get peace or piece", referring to US President Donald Trump's quest to win the Nobel Peace Prize. Chauhan was speaking at NDTV Profit's IGNITE event in Mumbai on Friday.

On being asked about "One who is sitting in the United States and who wants the Nobel Peace Prize," Chauhan replied saying, Trump's chances "are for the next year. He has to perform better. He has been given a carrot. Hopefully he will lose interest or something else will happen."

"In case he works harder for next one year, then the world will have peace, right? Either P-I-E-C-E or P-E-A-C-E, right? That is the difference between the two." [sic]

The Nobel Peace Prize for 2025 was won by María Corina Machado. The Venezuelan politician and engineer won on the grounds of her campaign for peace and democracy in her country.

ALSO READ

Who Is María Corina Machado? Know About 2025 Nobel Peace Prize Winner Who Bested Donald Trump
Opinion
Who Is María Corina Machado? Know About 2025 Nobel Peace Prize Winner Who Bested Donald Trump
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT