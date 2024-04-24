World Malaria Day 2024: Date, History, Theme And Significance

Observed worldwide on April 25 annually, World Malaria Day is a global initiative of the World Health Organisation (WHO) to create awareness about the life-threatening disease.

Malaria is a vector-borne disease that is caused by plasmodium parasites passed on through the bite of an infected female Anopheles mosquito. Early detection is crucial to providing timely medical assistance and avoiding extreme health concerns.

According to WHO, 94% of all malaria cases are in the African region. In 2022, the organisation recorded 245 million new cases and 608,000 deaths worldwide due to this disease.