World Leprosy Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance And More
World Leprosy Day plays a crucial role in fostering a more compassionate and informed society, ultimately contributing to eradicating leprosy and improving the lives of individuals affected by it.
World Leprosy Day is a day when people from all over the world join hands to learn and share about leprosy, a disease that affects the skin and nerves. This day is an opportunity to raise awareness and work towards ending the stigma and discrimination that people afflicted with leprosy face.
World Leprosy Day 2024: History
World Leprosy Day is observed annually on the last Sunday of January. This year, it falls on January 28. It was established by French journalist Raoul Follereau in 1954 to campaign for those affected by the disease. In India, it is observed on January 30 every year, coinciding with the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
World Leprosy Day 2024: Theme
The theme for World Leprosy Day 2024 is “Beat Leprosy”. This theme encapsulates the dual objectives of the day: to eradicate the stigma associated with leprosy and to promote the dignity of people affected by the disease.
The theme of “Beat Leprosy” serves as a powerful reminder of the need to address the social and psychological aspects of leprosy, alongside the medical efforts to eliminate the disease, the WHO said.
"It calls for a world where leprosy is no longer a source of stigma but rather an opportunity to demonstrate compassion and respect for all individuals," the global health body added.
World Leprosy Day 2024: Significance
World Leprosy Day holds significance as a global initiative aimed at raising awareness about leprosy, dispelling myths surrounding the disease, and promoting early detection and treatment.
It is an impetus for governments, non-governmental organisations, and communities to join forces in the fight against leprosy, strive for a world where people with leprosy get proper care, and support, and are included in society.
World Leprosy Day plays a crucial role in fostering a more compassionate and informed society, ultimately contributing to eradicating leprosy and improving the lives of individuals affected by it.
Leprosy Prevention And Symptoms
Leprosy, also known as Hansen's disease, is transmitted through droplets from the nose and mouth during close contact with untreated cases. Symptoms may appear within a year or take up to two decades to manifest. Key signs include loss of sensation in skin patches, thickened peripheral nerves, and the presence of bacilli in a slit-skin smear. Leprosy is curable through early detection.