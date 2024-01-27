World Leprosy Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance And More

The theme for World Leprosy Day 2024 is “Beat Leprosy”. This theme encapsulates the dual objectives of the day: to eradicate the stigma associated with leprosy and to promote the dignity of people affected by the disease.

The theme of “Beat Leprosy” serves as a powerful reminder of the need to address the social and psychological aspects of leprosy, alongside the medical efforts to eliminate the disease, the WHO said.

"It calls for a world where leprosy is no longer a source of stigma but rather an opportunity to demonstrate compassion and respect for all individuals," the global health body added.