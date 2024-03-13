World Kidney Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance And More
World Kidney Day is a worldwide health awareness initiative that is observed every year on the second Thursday of March.
It is a joint effort by the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and the International Federation of Kidney Foundations - World Kidney Alliance (IFKF-WKA). World Kidney Day was instituted in 2006 and is significant as it provides for the advocacy of good kidney health for all.
World Kidney Day 2024: Date
This year, World Kidney Day, which aims to raise awareness about the importance of kidneys to our overall health and well-being, besides reducing the impact and frequency of kidney ailments, and ensuring equitable treatment for all, will be observed on March 14.
World Kidney Day 2024: Theme
The theme for World Kidney Day 2024 is 'Kidney Health for All - Advancing Equitable Access to Care and Optimal Medication Practice'. This theme underscores the campaign's commitment to promoting accessibility to healthcare and encouraging positive practices for kidney health.
World Kidney Day 2024: History
Originating in 2006 with the theme 'Are your kidneys OK?', World Kidney Day has evolved to address various aspects of kidney health. Over the years, it has delved into topics such as Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), the impact of diabetes and hypertension on kidneys, and the kidney health of women and children. The campaign has increasingly focused on prevention, detection, and raising awareness.
World Kidney Day 2024: Significance
The kidneys, two vital bean-shaped organs in the abdomen, play a crucial role in maintaining the body's overall health. They are responsible for filtering waste, regulating blood pressure, producing red blood cells, and balancing electrolytes.
Kidney disease poses a significant global health challenge, resulting in millions of deaths annually. World Kidney Day serves as a platform to highlight this burden, emphasising early detection and treatment to prevent life-threatening complications like kidney failure.
World Kidney Day 2024: Objectives
World Kidney Day has multifaceted objectives. Firstly, it aims to raise awareness about the essential functions of kidneys and their association with health conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure. The campaign advocates for systematic screening of individuals with diabetes and hypertension for CKD.
Additionally, it stresses the pivotal role of medical professionals in identifying and mitigating CKD risks, especially in high-risk populations. World Kidney Day underscores the importance of involvement from local and national health authorities in controlling the CKD epidemic, urging governments to invest in kidney screening initiatives.