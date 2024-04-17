World Heritage Day 2024: A Window To History Through 7 Indian Sites On Heritage List
A total of 42 Indian sites are on the World Heritage List. Seven of the 42 sites are mentioned below.
The International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) announced April 18 as the International Day for Monuments and Sites in 1982 and it is commonly known as the World Heritage Day.
At its 22nd general conference in 1983, UNESCO confirmed this day to recognise sites with historical significance, to create awareness about them, maintain, and save them.
According to UNESCO, countries that have signed up for the World Heritage Convention can pledge to protect their cultural and natural heritage. The World Heritage Committee evaluates the nominated sites on several factors and then releases the World Heritage List.
7 Indian Sites On World Heritage List
Santiniketan, West Bengal (2023)
Well-known philosopher and poet Rabindranath Tagore established this residential school and centre for art in rural West Bengal in 1901. The historic centre is based on ancient Indian traditions and a vision of the unity of humanity transcending religious and cultural boundaries.
In 1921, a ‘world university’ was established at Santiniketan to mark the unity of humanity or ‘Visva Bharati.’ Santiniketan signifies approaches toward pan-Asian modernity, drawing on ancient, medieval and folk traditions from across the region.
Source: UNESCO Website
Jaipur City, Rajasthan (2019)
Sawai Jai Singh II founded this walled city of Jaipur in 1727 in Rajasthan. This city is an exception as it is built on the plain, while other cities have a hilly terrain.
Markets, shops, residences and temples are found around the main streets and are designed with a uniform front layout. Known as the Pink City of India, it has an urban planning set-up with a classic blend of ancient Hindu, early modern Mughal, and Western cultural ideas. It has earned the sobriquet of Pink City as its erstwhile ruler, Maharaja Sawai Ram Singh, got the city painted pink, which symbolises the colour of hospitality, in honour of Queen Victoria's visit.
Source: Unsplash
Khangchendzonga National Park, Sikkim (2016)
This national park in northern India is a combination of valleys, plains, glaciers, and snow-capped mountains spread across ancient mountains. This mountain range comprises the world’s third-highest peak, Mount Khangchendzonga. People in this region believe in several mythological stories that revolve around this mountain.
Great Living Chola Temples, Tamil Nadu (1987, 2004)
The Kings of the Chola Empire built the Great Living Chola Temples that are spread across the South of India and the surrounding islands. The Brihadisvara Temple at Thanjavur, the Brihadisvara Temple at Gangaikondacholisvaram and the Airavatesvara Temple at Darasuram are part of the Chola temples.
These temples resemble the achievements of the Chola dynasty through paintings, sculpture, architecture, and bronze casting.
Source: UNESCO Website
Group Of Monuments At Hampi, Karnataka (1986)
Hampi was the last capital of the last great Hindu Kingdom of Vijayanagar. The princes of this kingdom had built Dravidian palaces and temples that had gained recognition among travellers between the 14th and 16th centuries.
Source: UNESCO website
Taj Mahal, Uttar Pradesh (1983)
This white marble monument was constructed between 1631 and 1648 in Agra on the orders of emperor Shah Jahan. He wanted to build this piece of art in memory of his favourite wife and named it the ‘Taj Mahal.’ This monument is regarded as a symbol of love and regarded as a masterpiece in world heritage.
Source: Unsplash
Ajanta Caves, Maharashtra (1983)
The first cave monuments at this location are dated from the 2nd and 1st centuries B.C. Several other caves were added to the original group during the Gupta period between the 5th and 6th centuries A.D.
The paintings and sculptures at Ajanta caves are masterpieces of Buddhist religious art and never fail to leave visitors awestruck.
Source: UNESCO website