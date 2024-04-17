World Heritage Day 2024: A Window To History Through 7 Indian Sites On Heritage List

The International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) announced April 18 as the International Day for Monuments and Sites in 1982 and it is commonly known as the World Heritage Day.

At its 22nd general conference in 1983, UNESCO confirmed this day to recognise sites with historical significance, to create awareness about them, maintain, and save them.

According to UNESCO, countries that have signed up for the World Heritage Convention can pledge to protect their cultural and natural heritage. The World Heritage Committee evaluates the nominated sites on several factors and then releases the World Heritage List.

A total of 42 Indian sites are on the World Heritage List. Seven of the 42 sites are mentioned below.