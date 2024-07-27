World Hepatitis Day 2024: Date, History, Theme And Significance

World Hepatitis Day is observed on July 28 every year to create and spread awareness about the hepatitis virus.

According to a World Health Organisation (WHO) report, "About 1.3 million people died of viral hepatitis in 2022, similar to the number of deaths caused by tuberculosis. Viral hepatitis and tuberculosis were the second leading causes of death among infectious diseases in 2022, after COVID-19."

There are five strains of the virus classified as A, B, C, D, and E. Among these, Hepatitis B and C are the most common with almost 2.2 million new infections each year worldwide.