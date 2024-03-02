World Hearing Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance And Quotes

World Hearing Day is observed on March 3 annually to raise awareness on how to prevent deafness and hearing loss and promote ear and hearing care across the world.

According to the World Health Organization, over 80% of ear and hearing care needs around the world remain unmet. Unaddressed hearing loss poses an annual cost of nearly US$1 trillion globally, WHO said, adding that deeply ingrained societal misperceptions and stigmatizing mindsets are key factors that limit efforts for preventing and addressing hearing loss.

Changing mindsets related to ear and hearing care is crucial to improving access and mitigating the cost of unaddressed hearing loss.