World Hearing Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance And Quotes
The chosen date, symbolic of the shape of two ears, has since become an annual occasion to spotlight hearing care and the impact of hearing loss on individuals and communities.
World Hearing Day is observed on March 3 annually to raise awareness on how to prevent deafness and hearing loss and promote ear and hearing care across the world.
According to the World Health Organization, over 80% of ear and hearing care needs around the world remain unmet. Unaddressed hearing loss poses an annual cost of nearly US$1 trillion globally, WHO said, adding that deeply ingrained societal misperceptions and stigmatizing mindsets are key factors that limit efforts for preventing and addressing hearing loss.
Changing mindsets related to ear and hearing care is crucial to improving access and mitigating the cost of unaddressed hearing loss.
World Hearing Day 2024: Day And Date
World Hearing Day 2024 will be held on Sunday, March 3. On this day, efforts are directed towards countering common misperceptions regarding ear and hearing problems in communities and among healthcare providers.
The day emphasises the importance of accurate information to alter public perceptions and calls on countries and civil society to tackle misperceptions related to hearing loss for equitable access to ear and hearing care
World Hearing Day 2024: Theme
The theme for World Hearing Day 2024 is "Changing mindsets: Let’s make ear and hearing care a reality for all!"
This theme underscores the importance of addressing societal misperceptions related to ear and hearing care.
World Hearing Day 2024: History
The roots of World Hearing Day can be traced back to the First International Conference on Prevention and Rehabilitation of Hearing Impairment in Beijing, China, in 2007.
The conference marked the initiation of global endeavours to address hearing-related issues. In 2014, the World Health Assembly designated March 3 as World Hearing Day. The chosen date, symbolic of the shape of two ears, has since become an annual occasion to spotlight hearing care and the impact of hearing loss on individuals and communities.
World Hearing Day 2024: Significance
World Hearing Day holds immense significance in promoting global awareness about hearing loss and its impact. The day underscores the importance of early detection and intervention, advocating for improved access to hearing care services, and fostering collaborations to address challenges related to hearing loss.
By reducing stigma, advocating for access to care, and highlighting the economic impact of hearing loss, World Hearing Day contributes to creating a world where everyone has the opportunity to enjoy good hearing health.
World Hearing Day 2024: Quotes
Listen to the world around you, and let the beauty of sound fill your soul.
Every sound tells a story; cherish the melodies of life.
In the symphony of existence, your ears are the conductors of joy.
Hearing is a gift; embrace the whispers of nature and the laughter of loved ones.
Silence speaks volumes, but so does the music of everyday moments.
Your ears connect you to the world; cherish the symphony of sounds that surround you.
Hearing is not just a sense; it's a gateway to understanding and connection.
Celebrate the gift of hearing, for it adds richness to the tapestry of life.
In the quiet moments, find the loudest expressions of love through the art of listening.
On World Hearing Day, let's raise our voices to ensure everyone enjoys the beauty of sound.