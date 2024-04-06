World Health Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance And More
Here is all you need to know about World Health Day that is commemorated every year on the founding day of the WHO.
As the world battles various health threats, from diseases to environmental crises, the significance of prioritising healthcare and wellness has never been more evident.
World Health Day 2024 signifies the importance of access to quality healthcare services and the fundamental right to good health for all.
World Health Day 2024: Day And Date
This year, World Health Day falls on Sunday, April 7, marking the 76th anniversary of the founding of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 1948.
World Health Day 2024: Theme
'My health, my right' is the theme of World Health Day 2024, emphasising the fundamental right of all individuals to access quality healthcare services.
World Health Day 2024: History
Founded in 1948, the WHO emerged from a global consensus to prioritise health as a fundamental human right. Over the past 75 years, the WHO has played a pivotal role in advancing public health initiatives worldwide, improving the quality of life and well-being for countless individuals.
World Health Day 2024: Significance
World Health Day holds immense significance as it serves as a platform to raise awareness about pressing health issues, advocate for equitable access to healthcare services, and mobilise collective action to address current health challenges. Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and other health crises, World Health Day underscores the importance of preventive measures, healthcare infrastructure, and global solidarity in safeguarding public health.
World Health Day 2024: Quotes
"Health is not just the absence of disease, but the presence of physical, mental, and social well-being." - World Health Organisation
"Investing in health today ensures a healthier and prosperous tomorrow for all." - Anonymous
"Let's unite to build a healthier, more resilient world for future generations." - Global Health Advocate
"Health is wealth, and it's a treasure worth cherishing." - Unknown