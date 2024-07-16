"World Emoji Day is celebrated on July 17 to acknowledge the role of emojis in our daily lives. Whether it is showing love or expressing support, emojis are the go-to expressions most of us use on social media.The digital icons are used across platforms such as Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and emails. There are thousands of emojis and each one has a specific meaning.It allows users to express themselves without the use of words or phrases. These emojis have made it easier to communicate worldwide and eliminate language barriers.Here is all you need to know about World Emoji Day:.This day is celebrated on July 17 annually to acknowledge the use and significance of emojis worldwide..Jeremy Burge, the founder of Emojipedia, proposed the idea of celebrating World Emoji Day to honour the increasing use of these digital icons. The first World Emoji Day was observed on July 17, 2014.In the 1990s, Shigetaka Kurita created the term ‘emoji’, a Japanese term that stands for picture word, for NTT Docomo..Non-verbal communication is a form of communication that holds a lot of importance worldwide. Emojis are considered to be a non-verbal communication for digital platforms as they help communicate messages without the use of alphabets.People from different cultures and regions can communicate seamlessly through these emojis..According to Doofinder, these are the top three emojis used: the laughing face 😂, the heart ❤️, and the rolling on the floor laughing emoji 🤣.According to BrandWatch, over 10 billion emojis are used worldwide every day.The brain understands an image (or emoji) in 13 milliseconds, according to MIT News and, hence, emojis appear to be an effective way to communicate."