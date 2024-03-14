World Consumer Rights Day 2024: Date, History, Theme And Significance
World Consumer Day empowers consumers to stay informed and raise their voices against unfair consumer practices.
World Consumer Day is celebrated every year on March 15 to create awareness regarding consumer rights and to encourage consumer protection initiatives. This day empowers consumers to stay informed and raise their voices against unfair consumer practices.
World Consumer Rights Day 2024: History
US President John F Kennedy addressed the consumer rights issue on March 15, 1962. The first World Consumer Rights Day was observed on March 15, 1983. Over the years, organisations like Consumer International have organised and celebrated events and campaigns on this day to highlight the importance of consumer rights.
World Consumer Rights Day 2024: Theme
This year, Consumer International has designated ‘Fair and Responsible AI for Consumers’ as the theme. The theme elaborates that generative AI has influenced the digital world to a great extent. This technology has influenced the way they work, communicate, and gain information.
Going forward, too, AI will have large-scale implications on consumer safety and digital fairness. Consumer International said, “Misinformation, privacy violations, and discriminatory practices are concerns, as well as how AI-driven platforms can spread false information and perpetuate biases. We must move quickly to address these issues for a fair and responsible AI.”
World Consumer Rights Day 2024: Significance
This day is a reminder for consumers that they can protect themselves against unfair trade practises.
According to Consumer International, this year’s campaign prioritises the following:
Build public awareness and drive discussion on generative AI chatbots through social media campaigns to understand consumer experiences.
Release insights which investigate generative AI platform risk and build a foundation for consumer trust. Consumer International will identify where policy interventions are needed to reduce harmful practices.
Unite digital leaders and consumer advocates in an impact-driven dialogue and debate series, addressing themes such as consumer empowerment, bias, transparency and the future of consumer AI.