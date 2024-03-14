World Consumer Rights Day 2024: Date, History, Theme And Significance

This year, Consumer International has designated ‘Fair and Responsible AI for Consumers’ as the theme. The theme elaborates that generative AI has influenced the digital world to a great extent. This technology has influenced the way they work, communicate, and gain information.

Going forward, too, AI will have large-scale implications on consumer safety and digital fairness. Consumer International said, “Misinformation, privacy violations, and discriminatory practices are concerns, as well as how AI-driven platforms can spread false information and perpetuate biases. We must move quickly to address these issues for a fair and responsible AI.”