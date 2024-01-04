World Braille Day 2024: Date, History, Significance And More

World Braille Day, established by the United Nations in 2019, is observed annually on January 4 to coincide with the birthday of Louis Braille, the inventor of the Braille system. This tactile writing and reading system has played a transformative role in the lives of visually impaired individuals, enabling them to access literature, education, and information independently. The day serves as a tribute to Louis Braille's groundbreaking work and its lasting impact on the global visually impaired community.