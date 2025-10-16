'Work-Life Balanced': Bengaluru Man Quits Job, Drives To Bigger Paycheck As Uber Driver

Corporate slave turned Uber driver, Deepesh from Bengaluru, seems to have won in life and work. His story was told by entrepreneur Varun Agarwal through a LinkedIn post and is one to remember.

Deepesh used to work at a corporate job which, although stable, ate away at his personal time with his wife and children. According to Agarwal's post, he was earning close to Rs 40,000 in his job before he decided to call it quits and make more time for his family.

Today, Deepesh works as an Uber driver with a monthly paycheck of Rs 65,000. He was also able to cut down on his hours and only works for 21 days in a month.

"He soon (Deepesh) realized that he's not able to give enough time to his wife and kids, and there was no work life balance. So, he decided to become a full-time driver with a company. And now he makes about 56,000 rupees a month. And works only for 21 days a month. And has finally the work life balance that he always sought for," Agarwal's post stated.