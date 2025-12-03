WonderLa MD Issues Apology After Cyclone Ditwah-Linked Outages At Chennai Amusement Park
Despite the disruptions, the park welcomed nearly 2,000 visitors on its first day.
Wonderla Managing Director Arun Chittilappilly issued an apology to guests after power outages that had caused delays on the opening day of the company’s largest amusement and water park in Chennai.
Chittilappilly took to X to thank Chennai for its overwhelming response and acknowledged the inconvenience caused by intermittent power failures triggered by a cyclone.
“We did experience a lot of power outages due to the cyclone and sorry that caused delays for our guests. But I can assure you that our rides were safe and we will further strengthen our processes to reduce such delays,” he wrote, urging visitors to reach out to Wonder La for issue resolution.
ALSO READ
Expect Footfall To Grow By 5-10% This Summer Season: Wonderla Holidays’ Arun K Chittilappilly
Thank you Chennai â¤ï¸ for that overwhelming response on our first day! We had almost 2000 visitors yesterday! We did experience a lot of power outages due to the cyclone and sorry that caused delays for our guests. But I can assure you that our rides were safe and we will furtherâ¦ pic.twitter.com/F8UZtMC9Vy— Arun Chittilappilly (@arunpally) December 3, 2025
The video comes after multiple users took to X, the visuals of halted or fautly rides along with compalains. The issues s atarted sufacing after the park was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday. Despite the disruptions, the park welcomed nearly 2,000 visitors on its first day.
Chennai Wonderla All rides are not working in an proper manner in an unsafed condition!! Some people who went today had suffered a lot today as the rides are not working ! First of all the government should not allow to start the operation during this season especially duringâ¦ pic.twitter.com/IaJTeXBepE— Yeshwanth (@yeshheditzz) December 2, 2025
The Chennai park, Wonderla’s fourth in India, has been developed with an investment of Rs 611 crore and is designed to accommodate up to 6,500 visitors daily. Spread across 62 acres, it features world-class amusement rides, water attractions, and family entertainment zones.
The project has also generated employment for 1,000 people, according to the MD's earlier tweets. The Chennai park comes as a notable expansion for Wonderla, which already operates amusement parks in Bengaluru, Kochi, and Hyderabad.
Despite the weather-related hiccups, Wonderla’s management assured that safety remains its top priority and promised improved contingency measures to handle unforeseen challenges in the future.