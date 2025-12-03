WonderLa MD Issues Apology After Cyclone Ditwah-Linked Outages At Chennai Amusement Park

Wonderla Managing Director Arun Chittilappilly issued an apology to guests after power outages that had caused delays on the opening day of the company’s largest amusement and water park in Chennai.

Chittilappilly took to X to thank Chennai for its overwhelming response and acknowledged the inconvenience caused by intermittent power failures triggered by a cyclone.

“We did experience a lot of power outages due to the cyclone and sorry that caused delays for our guests. But I can assure you that our rides were safe and we will further strengthen our processes to reduce such delays,” he wrote, urging visitors to reach out to Wonder La for issue resolution.