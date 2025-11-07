Women WC Glory, Bihar's Record Voter Turnout, And Mamdani Scripting History In NYC — The Week That Was

This week was packed with landmark moments that shaped headlines across the globe. India celebrated a historic maiden win in the ICC Women's ODI Cricket World Cup, ending years of heartbreak.

In the US, New York City elected its first immigrant mayor, Zohran Mamdani, marking a progressive shift in urban politics. Back home, Bihar witnessed record-breaking voter turnout in its assembly elections, while the Supreme Court offered a lifeline to Vodafone Idea by allowing a reassessment of its AGR dues.

Meanwhile, Tesla shareholders approved a staggering $1 trillion pay package for Elon Musk. Here's a roundup of the stories that defined the week.