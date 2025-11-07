Women WC Glory, Bihar's Record Voter Turnout, And Mamdani Scripting History In NYC — The Week That Was
The week saw multiple landmark moments with India's historic win in the ICC Women's ODI Cricket World Cup to Zohran Mamdani becoming NYC's first immigrant mayor.
This week was packed with landmark moments that shaped headlines across the globe. India celebrated a historic maiden win in the ICC Women's ODI Cricket World Cup, ending years of heartbreak.
In the US, New York City elected its first immigrant mayor, Zohran Mamdani, marking a progressive shift in urban politics. Back home, Bihar witnessed record-breaking voter turnout in its assembly elections, while the Supreme Court offered a lifeline to Vodafone Idea by allowing a reassessment of its AGR dues.
Meanwhile, Tesla shareholders approved a staggering $1 trillion pay package for Elon Musk. Here's a roundup of the stories that defined the week.
Women's World Cup Win
The Indian women's team won their maiden World Cup title this week after a 52-run win against South Africa on Nov. 2, 2025 in Navi Mumbai.
The historic win at the DY Patil Stadium over South Africa ended decades of near misses, including heartbreaking losses in the 2005 and 2017 finals.
Shafali Verma was awarded the Player of the Match award after top-scoring for India with a blistering 78-ball 87 and a game-breaking spell with the ball.
Deepti Sharma was adjudged the Player of the Tournament after finishing with 215 runs and 22 wickets in the competition, notably scoring a run-a-ball 58 and picking up five wickets for only 39 runs in the final to help India to lift the trophy.
NYC Mayor
In New York City, Zohran Mamdani, a progressive Democrat won the mayoral race on Nov. 4. Mamdani had previously won the Democratic primary earlier this year.
The NYC mayor-elect, in his victory speech, said: “New York will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants. And as of tonight, led by an immigrant. So hear me, President Trump, when I say this: To get any of us, you will have to get through all of us.”
Bihar Election
Bihar recorded its "highest-ever" voter turnout in the first phase of polling for the Assembly election on Nov. 6, with 64.66% of an electorate of more than 3.75 crore turning up at polling stations to exercise their franchise.
In a statement, the Election Commission (EC) said the first phase of the Bihar polls concluded peacefully, with the "highest-ever voter turnout of 64.66%" recorded in the history of the state.
A total of 121 constituencies in 18 districts went to polls in the first phase, with an electorate of more than 3.75 crore.
Musk's Trillion Pay Package
Tesla Inc. shareholders approved a $1 trillion compensation package — the largest payout ever awarded to a corporate leader — for Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk on Nov. 6.
More than 75% of the votes cast were in favor of the unprecedented pay plan, the company said on Thursday at its annual meeting. The outcome caps a weekslong campaign by the electric vehicle maker’s board, its CEO and prominent retail investors to build support.
The pay agreement clears a path for Musk, the world’s richest person, to become the first-ever trillionaire and expand his stake in Tesla to 25% or more over the next decade. To achieve the full payout, he’ll have to deliver on targets to significantly expand Tesla’s market value, revive its flagging car business and get the fledgling Robotaxi and Optimus robotics efforts off the ground, as per Bloomberg.
SC Relief For Vodafone Idea
Earlier in the week on Nov. 3, and in a major relief to Vodafone Idea, the Supreme Court allowed the government to review the company’s pending adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. In its plea, the telecom operator had asked for relief on both additional AGR dues and a reassessment of all pending dues.
The apex court said that the government can review and re-evaluate the AGR dues up to the financial year 2016-17, including interests and penalties.
For the telecom companies, the government uses AGR as a measure to calculate the licence fees and spectrum charges.