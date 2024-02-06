Woman Criticised For Sharing Post On Zomato Delivery Guy's Tip Request; Here's Why
The screenshot showed the delivery guy's messages, including appeals like "Pls give tip after delivery" with the late-night delivery mentioned.
In a recent incident that sparked widespread debate on social media platform X, a woman identified as @priiyyyyyy stirred controversy by publicly sharing a screenshot of her conversation with a Zomato delivery agent.
The delivery guy had requested a tip for his late-night delivery, to which the woman responded by captioning the post with "ajeeb hai bhai," loosely translated as "it is weird, bro."
The screenshot showed the delivery guy's messages, including appeals like "Pls give tip after delivery" with the late-night delivery mentioned. While the woman may have intended to express surprise, her decision to make the private exchange public ignited a wave of criticism.
Social media users quickly turned the tables on @priiyyyyyy, questioning the need to expose the incident and emphasising the potential consequences for the delivery guy.
One user pointed out, "What's the point of making it public? Even if you have given 1000s, it does not matter now. What matters is integrity. He might lose his job because of this showoff from you."
Another user echoed similar sentiments, cautioning the woman about the impact of her actions on the delivery guy's livelihood: "If he loses his job, it's on you. Learn some basic etiquette. Tip dekar uske nazar main badi ho jati didi, yaha screenshot dalke sab ke nazar se utar ne se accha tha."
Several batted for the delivery guy, saying he had simply asked for a tip without specifying an amount, suggesting that desperation due to financial constraints might have led to the request.
One user questioned the decision to disclose the delivery guy's name and urged empathy: "Why mock the poor? He just asked for a tip, no particular figure mentioned, maybe he was desperate - poorness makes you do all these things. Why disclose his name?"