Why ‘Swifties Against AI’ Is Trending: Taylor Swift Faces Backlash Over Alleged AI-Generated Video

Taylor Swift is facing backlash from her fans over the alleged use of artificial intelligence in a recent video. The clip was part of a scavenger hunt launched with Google to promote her new single, The Fate of Ophelia.

As the video went viral, fans, popularly known as 'Swifties', were quick to notice strange visuals. These include a bartender’s hand passing through a napkin, a coat hanger vanishing mid-frame. They also noticed a carousel horse with two heads, raising suspicion about the creation of the video.

Soon after, theories started spreading and fans called out the US singer and songwriter for her use of artificial intelligence. They also pointed out that this marks a shift from the singer’s past stance on the use of AI in art.

“Big fan of her, not a big fan of artificially generated videos. I hope this gets sorted out!” a fan commented on X, with the hashtag #SwiftiesAgainstAI.