Why Is April Fools' Day Celebrated? Origin, Pranks And More

April Fools' Day has been observed for centuries. but its true origins are unknown. One widely accepted theory originates from France in the 16th century.

The French used to celebrate their New Year's Day on April 1, following the Julian calendar. However, in 1564, King Charles IX switched the country to the Gregorian calendar, which moved New Year's Day to January 1. The news about the change travelled slowly, and many people in rural areas continued to celebrate the New Year on April 1 defying the change and, hence, were called 'April Fools'.

Another theory suggests that April Fools' Day may be linked to the ancient Roman festival of Hilaria, held at the end of March.

Yet another speculation ties the day to the vernal equinox, the first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere when Mother Nature is said to 'fool' humans with unpredictable weather.