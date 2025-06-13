Who Was Sunjay Kapur? Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Sona Comstar Chairman Who Died In UK

Industrialist and actress Karishma Kapoor’s former husband, Sunjay Kapur, passed away at the age of 53 on Thursday, June 12. Kapur, who was the Chairman of Sona Comstar, died of a heart attack in England.

Karishma and Sunjay were married in 2003, but had a troubled marriage. They filed for divorce through mutual consent in 2014, and it was granted by the court in 2016.

After the divorce, Sunjay married actress and model Priya Sachdev in 2017.

Born in 1971, Sunjay Kapur was previously married to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani from 1996 to 2000. Karishma Kapoor was his second wife and the couple had two kids. Their daughter Samaira, was born in 2005, while their son, Kiaan Raj Kapur, was born in 2010.

Sunjay is also survived by two siblings, Mandira Kapur and Superna Motwane.