Who Was Sunjay Kapur? Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Sona Comstar Chairman Who Died In UK
Hours before his death, Kapur had also expressed grief over the Ahmedabad plane crash that took place earlier in the day.
Industrialist and actress Karishma Kapoor’s former husband, Sunjay Kapur, passed away at the age of 53 on Thursday, June 12. Kapur, who was the Chairman of Sona Comstar, died of a heart attack in England.
Karishma and Sunjay were married in 2003, but had a troubled marriage. They filed for divorce through mutual consent in 2014, and it was granted by the court in 2016.
After the divorce, Sunjay married actress and model Priya Sachdev in 2017.
Born in 1971, Sunjay Kapur was previously married to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani from 1996 to 2000. Karishma Kapoor was his second wife and the couple had two kids. Their daughter Samaira, was born in 2005, while their son, Kiaan Raj Kapur, was born in 2010.
Sunjay is also survived by two siblings, Mandira Kapur and Superna Motwane.
Who Was Sunjay Kapur?
Sunjay Kapur was the Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Sona Comstar, a leading player in the auto components industry. He took over as the Managing Director of the Gurugram-based company in 2015 and later became the Chairman.
An alumnus of Harvard Business School (OPM), Kapur was a seasoned industrialist with over two decades of experience in the automotive and manufacturing sector. He was also passionate about Polo.
Other than this, he was on the Board of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. and a bunch of other companies. He was also the Managing Director on the Board of Aureus Investment Private Limited (Previously Known as Sona Autocomp Holding Private Limited).
He also served on the board of The Doon School in Dehradun, where he had studied earlier. He earned a BBA from the University of Buckingham and later completed the Owner-President Management Program at Harvard Business School.
"Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour," his last social media post on X read.
Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. ð #planecrash— Sunjay Kapur (@sunjaykapur) June 12, 2025