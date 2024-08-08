Who Was Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee? Ex-West Bengal CM Dies At 80

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was born on March 1, 1944, in Kolkata. He studied at Sailendra Sircar Vidyalaya and later pursued higher education at the Presidency College in Kolkata, where he secured his B.A. degree in Bengali (Honors).

His father, Nepalchandra Bhattacharjee, was involved in the family publication, Saraswat Library, which focused on Hindu religious materials. His grandfather, Krishnachandra Smrititirtha, was a respected Sanskrit scholar, priest, and prolific writer. He authored 'Purohit Darpan,' a guide for Bengali Hindu priests.

Bhattacharjee was known for his frugal lifestyle. His family lived in a two-room apartment in Ballygunge, Kolkata, in a two-room apartment for decades and he even operated as Chief Minister from the same residence.