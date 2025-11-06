Who Was Anunay Sood? Popular Travel Influencer Passes Away At 32; Family Issues Statement

Dubai-based travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood has passed away at the age of 32. His family announced the news on Instagram on Thursday morning. Sood’s recent posts on Instagram suggested that he was in Las Vegas.

The cause of his death remains unknown. His family and friends have asked for privacy. They also urged fans not to gather near their home.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowds near personal property. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace," the statement read.