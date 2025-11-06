Who Was Anunay Sood? Popular Travel Influencer Passes Away At 32; Family Issues Statement
Anunay Sood death: The travel influencer's recent posts on Instagram suggested that he was in Las Vegas.
Dubai-based travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood has passed away at the age of 32. His family announced the news on Instagram on Thursday morning. Sood’s recent posts on Instagram suggested that he was in Las Vegas.
The cause of his death remains unknown. His family and friends have asked for privacy. They also urged fans not to gather near their home.
"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowds near personal property. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace," the statement read.
Sood's last post was made as recently as two days ago. The comment section on his Instagram has been turned off.
"Parked my sparkle in Vegas because subtlety is overrated. Be honest — would you drive this car?" his post, made two days ago, read.
Who Was Anunay Sood?
The leading travel influencer was known for his travel vlogs, which earned him a massive following on social media. His Instagram had around 14 lakh followers, while his YouTube channel had 3.8 lakh subscribers.
He was popular for his travel photos, reels and vlogs. In 2022, 2023 and 2024, Sood was featured in Forbes India's Top 100 Digital Stars list.
His Forbes bio describes him as a Dubai-based photographer who began by documenting his travels on Instagram. He also ran a marketing firm.
He was known for his collaborations with prominent organisations, including Switzerland Tourism, Visit Saudi Arabia, the New Zealand Tourism Board, OPPO, and Airtel, among others.
According to Sood’s Instagram, he had travelled to more than 30 countries, including Italy, Greece, Japan, Hong Kong, and several others.
Sood’s fans are shocked by the news, with many expressing disbelief. They were particularly surprised, as his recent social media activity suggested that he was doing fine.