Who Was Ameen Sayani? Iconic Radio Presenter And Voice Of Geetmala Dies At 91
Remembering Ameen Sayani's prolific radio career and the nostalgia he evoked amongst listeners.
The iconic voice behind 'Binaca Geetmala' and famous radio personality Ameen Sayani passed away on Wednesday at the age of 91, his son Rajil Sayani said.
Sayani suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night and was taken to a hospital in South Mumbai but could not be saved. Rajil told the news agency PTI that Ameen Sayani passed away last night from a heart attack at H N Reliance Hospital. He was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday evening around 6:00 pm after he complained of chest pain. They tried to revive him but he passed away around 7:00 pm.
The last rites will be held tomorrow.
Who was Ameen Sayani?
Ameen Sayani was a popular former radio announcer who achieved fame and popularity through the Binaca Geetmala program. His introduction ‘Namaste behno aur bhaiyon, main aapka dost Ameen Sayani bol raha hoon’ on Radio Ceylon still evokes strong nostalgia amongst listeners.
Ameen Sayani's Early Life
Ameen Sayani was born in Mumbai in a multilingual family on December 21, 1932. He had a creative flair since childhood and started writing for his mother Kulsum Sayani's fortnightly journal 'Rehbar' when he was just 13. It was the same age when he became a proficient broadcaster in English.
Ameen Sayani's Radio Career
At the age of 13, he started participating in children's programmes on the English service of All India Radio Bombay. Sayani was rejected when he auditioned to present in Hindustani because of a slight tinge of Gujarati accent in his voice.
When the then Minister for Information and Broadcasting, B V Keskar banned Hindi songs from AIR, Radio Ceylon started to become popular, which was then broadcast from Colombo, started to boom. Sayani got a chance to host 'Binaca Geetmala' on Radio Ceylon in December 1952 and never looked back. A first-of-its-kind, the show ran from 1952 to 1994 to massive popularity for 42 long years.
Since 1951, Sayani has been involved in producing and presenting more than 54,000 radio programs and 19,000 spots/jingles across All India Radio (AIR), AIR's Commercial Service (since 1970), and multiple foreign stations. This achievement has been recorded in the Limca Book of Records.
Watch and Listen to Ameen Sayani's Iconic Voice
Known for his iconic voice, here is one flashback moment when he gave an interview on the TV show 'Ek Mulaquat' on Doordarshan Channel.