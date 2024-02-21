Who Was Ameen Sayani? Iconic Radio Presenter And Voice Of Geetmala Dies At 91

At the age of 13, he started participating in children's programmes on the English service of All India Radio Bombay. Sayani was rejected when he auditioned to present in Hindustani because of a slight tinge of Gujarati accent in his voice.

When the then Minister for Information and Broadcasting, B V Keskar banned Hindi songs from AIR, Radio Ceylon started to become popular, which was then broadcast from Colombo, started to boom. Sayani got a chance to host 'Binaca Geetmala' on Radio Ceylon in December 1952 and never looked back. A first-of-its-kind, the show ran from 1952 to 1994 to massive popularity for 42 long years.

Since 1951, Sayani has been involved in producing and presenting more than 54,000 radio programs and 19,000 spots/jingles across All India Radio (AIR), AIR's Commercial Service (since 1970), and multiple foreign stations. This achievement has been recorded in the Limca Book of Records.