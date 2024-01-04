Who Is Willis Gibson? US Teen Becomes First Human To 'Beat' Video Game Tetris
Known in the gaming community as "blue scuti," this gamer from Oklahoma managed to reach the 'kill screen' of the Nintendo version of Tetris.
A 13-year-old American teenager has made history by becoming the first person to defeat the classic video game Tetris, achieving what was once thought possible only by artificial intelligence.
13-year-old Willis Gibson makes history by becoming the first human to beat Tetris on the original NES! ð®ð pic.twitter.com/XAkdbugHKi— Good Morning America (@GMA) January 3, 2024
Tetris Finally Beaten By Human
According to a report in CNN, Willis Gibson is believed to be the first human gamer to reach level 157 of this classic video game almost 40 years after its release.
Known in the gaming community as "blue scuti," this gamer from Oklahoma managed to reach the 'kill screen' of the Nintendo version of Tetris.
In a YouTube video of around 40 minutes, the teenager exclaims "Oh my God!" repeatedly, especially towards the end of his gaming session and even says that he can't feel his fingers as he was playing continuously. This was in contrast to the majority of the video where he is seen focused with his fingers swiftly moving over the game controller. Watch the video here:
CNN also reported that to date more than 200 official versions of Tetris have been launched across at least 70 different platforms, setting a Guinness World Record.
The mobile version, developed by Electronic Arts and released in 2006, has achieved sales of over 100 million copies, ranking it the third highest-selling video game ever, based on a report by Hewlett Packard from the previous year.
What Is The Game Tetris?
Tetris is a simple yet addictive game. It involves manipulating falling blocks of various shapes to create solid lines in a box, which then disappear to make room for more blocks. The game's difficulty quotient escalates as a player progresses through the levels. It is believed that Level 29 is the point where things move too fast for humans to react. However, 'blue scuti' has managed to beat that
#Tetris is now streaming on @AppleTV! Let us know what you think after watching it. @AppleTVPlus pic.twitter.com/ikYe4w4Kkx— Tetris (@Tetris_Official) March 31, 2023
Origin Of The Game Tetris
On June 6, 1984, Russian scientist Alexey Pajitnov developed the first version of Tetris on an Electronika 60 terminal computer while working at the Soviet Academy of Sciences. He derived its name from the Greek numerical prefix tetra (all of the game’s pieces contain four segments) and tennis, Pajitnov’s favourite sport. It was popularised on Nintendo Entertainment System.