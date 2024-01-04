Who Is Willis Gibson? US Teen Becomes First Human To 'Beat' Video Game Tetris

According to a report in CNN, Willis Gibson is believed to be the first human gamer to reach level 157 of this classic video game almost 40 years after its release.

Known in the gaming community as "blue scuti," this gamer from Oklahoma managed to reach the 'kill screen' of the Nintendo version of Tetris.

In a YouTube video of around 40 minutes, the teenager exclaims "Oh my God!" repeatedly, especially towards the end of his gaming session and even says that he can't feel his fingers as he was playing continuously. This was in contrast to the majority of the video where he is seen focused with his fingers swiftly moving over the game controller. Watch the video here: