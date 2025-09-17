Who's Unni Mukundan? Malayalam Actor To Portray PM Narendra Modi's Role In Upcoming Biopic
Malayalam film actor Unni Mukundan is set to portray the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an upcoming biopic to be made in all major Indian languages.
Announcing the movie, titled “Maa Vande,” on his Instagram and Facebook pages, Mukundan said the film will be directed by noted filmmaker Kranthi Kumar CH.
“I’m humbled to share that I will be portraying the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Damodardas Modi ji, in the upcoming film Maa Vande, directed by @kranthikumarch and produced by @maavandemovie,” the actor said in his post on the Prime Minister’s birthday.
Mukundan said, "Having grown up in Ahmedabad, I first knew him as my Chief Minister during my childhood. Years later, in April 2023, I had the privilege of meeting him in person, a moment that left an indelible mark on me," Mukundan said.
He said as an actor, stepping into this role is overwhelming yet deeply inspiring. "His political journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, but in this film, we aim to explore the man beyond the statesman, especially his profound bond with his mother, who shaped his character and spirit," the actor said.
Mukundan said, from his own interaction with the PM, two words have stayed with him through life’s trials.
"In Gujarati, he said: "Jhookvanu Nahi," which means “Never Bow Down.” Those words have been a source of strength and resolve for me ever since."
The actor said “Maa Vande” will be made in every major Indian language and will be released worldwide. "On this special occasion, I join the nation in wishing our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Damodardas Modi ji, a very Happy 75th Birthday," he said.
Who Is Unni Mukundan?
Actor and film producer Unnikrishnan Mukundan, popularly known as Unni Mukundan, primarily works in Malayalam cinema, and has also appeared in Tamil and Telugu films.
Born on September 22, 1987, in Thrissur, Kerala, Unni spent his early years in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where he completed his schooling and graduated with a degree in English Literature and Journalism from Prajyoti Niketan College. His parents are Madathiparambil Mukundan Nair and Roji Mukundan, and he has an elder sister named Karthika. Before entering the film industry, he worked at Motif, now TTEC.
Unni Mukundan's Career
Mukundan made his acting debut in the 2011 Tamil film Seedan, a remake of the Malayalam film Nandanam. His Malayalam debut was in Bombay March 12 (2011), for which he received several awards for Best New Face.
However, his breakthrough role came in the 2012 action-comedy Mallu Singh, which was a commercial success. Since then, he has starred in numerous films across different genres, including Vikramadithyan (2014), Bhaagamathie (2018), and Malikappuram (2022). He has also made his mark as a playback singer and lyricist.
In 2020, Mukundan launched his own production company, Unni Mukundan Films (UMF), under which he has produced films like Meppadiyan (2022) and Jai Ganesh (2024).
His films Malikappuram (2022) and Marco (2024) are his highest-grossing releases to date. Unni Mukundan has received recognition for his work, including a National Film Award for Best Debut Film of a Director for Meppadiyan in 2023.