Who Is Tejasvi Manoj? TIME's 2025 Kid Of The Year On A Mission To Protect Senior Citizens From Cybercrime

Tejasvi Manoj was born in California and raised in Dallas, Texas. Both her parents are IT professionals and she herself is an avid coder.

As per TIME, she is a member of Scouting America and holds an Eagle Scout rank. She also plays the violin in her school orchestra.

The Indian American teenager spends time teaching maths and English online to Bhutanese refugees through Vibha, a non-profit that works on education and job skills in India.

Beyond teaching, she lends her support to the North Texas Food Bank’s Young Advocates Council and participates with social enterprise TangoTab to pack meals for families struggling with hunger.

Tejasvi also delivered a 2025 TEDx talk in Plano, Texas, on the need for “digital bridges” for all demographics. She earned an honourable mention at the 2024 Congressional App Challenge, a competition that celebrates original student-led app innovations in the United States.

She wants to pursue higher studies in computer science. However, her fame primarily stems from her work on ‘Shield Seniors’, a website meant for senior citizens.