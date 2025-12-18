Who Is Rohit Prasad? Alexa Mastermind To Exit Amazon After 13 Years Amid AI Shake-Up

Rohit Prasad, senior vice president and head scientist of artificial general intelligence at Amazon, is set to exit the company at the end of the year.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy informed employees of the decision on Wednesday. Prasad has led Amazon's AGI team since 2023 and oversaw the development of the company’s Nova AI models.

Prasad earlier served as the chief scientist behind Alexa and was closely associated with the voice assistant from its early days. His departure marks a major overhaul of senior management at Amazon.

In a blog post, Jassy said longtime AWS executive Peter DeSantis will head a new organisation overseeing AI model development. He will also look after custom chips such as Graviton and Trainium and Amazon’s quantum computing initiatives.