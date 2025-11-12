Who Is Palak Muchhal? Singer Enters Guinness World Records For Funding 3,800 Heart Surgeries
Singer Palak Muchhal has found a place in the Guinness World Records for financing over 3,800 heart surgeries for underprivileged children across India.
Bollywood singer Palak Muchhal has achieved a new milestone by entering the Guinness World Records for raising funds for a noble cause. She has financially supported over 3,800 heart surgeries for underprivileged children. She also features in the Limca Book of Records for her outstanding humanitarian work.
Through her Palak-Palash Charitable Foundation, which she runs with her brother Palash Muchhal, Palak channels a large portion of her concert earnings to fund surgeries for children across India.
Who Is Palak Muchhal?
According to IMDB, she was born on March 30, 1992, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, to Rajkumar and Amita Muchhal, a middle-class family. She began singing at the age of four.
Since March 2000, Palak and her brother have performed stage shows in India and abroad to raise funds for children suffering from heart ailments. Her charitable work has been acknowledged by the Government of India and other institutions through several awards.
Beginning Of A Humanitarian Journey
As per reports, Palak’s compassion for the underprivileged was sparked during her childhood in Indore. She once saw poor children during a train journey. This experience changed her outlook, and it led her to dedicate her voice to saving lives.
Since then, she has performed across the country to raise money for heart surgeries. Her foundation channels concert earnings and even her personal savings towards life-saving medical interventions.
Her generosity extends beyond one cause. According to the IMDB report, in 1999, she sang door-to-door for a week to collect funds for Kargil war soldiers and later contributed Rs 10 lakh towards Gujarat earthquake relief.
In 2013 alone, she raised over Rs 2.5 crore, enabling 572 children to undergo life-saving heart operations, reported NDTV India. The report also highlighted Palak’s empathy for children. She doesn’t want poor children to lose their lives due to financial constraints.
Palak explained that sometimes even concert earnings are insufficient to meet the growing number of cases. "We try to get the most urgent cases done first, but when stage shows don’t happen, we dip into our savings to continue performing surgeries for our foster children," she said.
She has previously shared a video urging people to donate as much as possible. She asked people to donate as little as Rs 100, or whatever they could afford.
A Voice With A Cause
Palak moved to Mumbai in late 2006, pursuing her musical dreams. She made her Bollywood playback debut with the title track of the 2011 film Damadamm. Her career flourished with hits like Meri Aashiqui, Kaun Tujhe and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. She is married to music composer Mithoon.