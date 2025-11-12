Who Is Palak Muchhal? Singer Enters Guinness World Records For Funding 3,800 Heart Surgeries

As per reports, Palak’s compassion for the underprivileged was sparked during her childhood in Indore. She once saw poor children during a train journey. This experience changed her outlook, and it led her to dedicate her voice to saving lives.

Since then, she has performed across the country to raise money for heart surgeries. Her foundation channels concert earnings and even her personal savings towards life-saving medical interventions.

Her generosity extends beyond one cause. According to the IMDB report, in 1999, she sang door-to-door for a week to collect funds for Kargil war soldiers and later contributed Rs 10 lakh towards Gujarat earthquake relief.

In 2013 alone, she raised over Rs 2.5 crore, enabling 572 children to undergo life-saving heart operations, reported NDTV India. The report also highlighted Palak’s empathy for children. She doesn’t want poor children to lose their lives due to financial constraints.

Palak explained that sometimes even concert earnings are insufficient to meet the growing number of cases. "We try to get the most urgent cases done first, but when stage shows don’t happen, we dip into our savings to continue performing surgeries for our foster children," she said.

She has previously shared a video urging people to donate as much as possible. She asked people to donate as little as Rs 100, or whatever they could afford.