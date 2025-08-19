Who Is Jasveen Sangha, The 'Ketamine Queen' Linked To Matthew Perry Case?

A woman accused of supplying drugs that led to the death of Friends star Matthew Perry has agreed to plead guilty, according to US authorities.

Jasveen Sangha, 42, known as 'Ketamine Queen', will plead guilty to five federal charges in Los Angeles, including distributing ketamine resulting in death or serious injury. She originally faced nine counts.

Prosecutors said her home in Los Angeles operated as a "drug-selling emporium," where investigators seized dozens of ketamine vials during a raid.

Matthew Perry, 54, was found dead in the jacuzzi of his Los Angeles home in October 2023. A coroner determined acute effects of ketamine as the cause of death.