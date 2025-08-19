Who Is Jasveen Sangha, The 'Ketamine Queen' Linked To Matthew Perry Case?
Jasveen Sangha, 42, known as the 'Ketamine Queen', will plead guilty to five federal charges in Los Angeles, including distributing ketamine resulting in death or serious injury.
A woman accused of supplying drugs that led to the death of Friends star Matthew Perry has agreed to plead guilty, according to US authorities.
Jasveen Sangha, 42, known as 'Ketamine Queen', will plead guilty to five federal charges in Los Angeles, including distributing ketamine resulting in death or serious injury. She originally faced nine counts.
Prosecutors said her home in Los Angeles operated as a "drug-selling emporium," where investigators seized dozens of ketamine vials during a raid.
Matthew Perry, 54, was found dead in the jacuzzi of his Los Angeles home in October 2023. A coroner determined acute effects of ketamine as the cause of death.
Who Is Jasveen Sangha?
Jasveen Sangha holds dual citizenship of the United States and the United Kingdom. She was born in Britain and raised in the US. She graduated from Calabasas High School in 2001.
She earned a Bachelor’s degree in social sciences from the University of California, Irvine, in 2005 and subsequently worked at Merrill Lynch, according to NBC News.
In 2010, Sangha completed her MBA at Hult International Business School in London.
Sangha was listed as the chief financial officer of a Studio City salon called the Stiletto Nail Bar until it closed.
Federal prosecutors say she had been selling ketamine and other drugs since at least 2019 and had turned her home into a “stash house.”
In 2019, one of her clients, Cody McLaury, died from a ketamine overdose after purchasing drugs from her, according to ABC7. Following a message from McLaury’s sister, Sangha reportedly Googled whether ketamine could be listed as a cause of death.
She allegedly ran an underground drug operation from her North Hollywood residence, selling ketamine and other substances to multiple clients, including A-list celebrities.
Jasveen Sangha’s Connection To Matthew Perry
In October 2023, Sangha became the main supplier of ketamine for Eric Fleming, an acquaintance of Matthew Perry, selling around 15 vials for about $11,000 (Rs 9.13 lakh) over two weeks. Four days before Perry’s death, she sold him 25 vials for $6,000 (Rs 4.98 lakh).
After Perry died, Sangha allegedly told Fleming to “delete all our messages” and posted a highlight reel from Tokyo on Instagram about two weeks later.
A search of her home revealed 79 vials of ketamine, 1.5 kg of pills containing methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, cocaine, and fraudulent prescription drugs. Investigators also found videos showing Sangha “cooking” ketamine into powder.
Sangha was first arrested in March 2024 in a separate federal drug case and was out on $100,000 (Rs 83 lakh) bond when charged in Perry’s death.
She has been in federal custody since August 2024 and is expected to formally enter her plea soon. The Justice Department says she faces a maximum sentence of 65 years in federal prison.