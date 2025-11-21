Who Is Fatima Bosch? Once Called 'Dumbhead' By Pageant Host, Now Crowned Miss Universe 2025
Fatima Bosch’s journey to the crown was nearly derailed by a highly publicised conflict just weeks before the finale. The incident occurred in Thailand during a pre-pageant event.
In a dramatic fashion, Fatima Bosch Fernandez of Mexico was crowned Miss Universe 2025 on Friday. The 25-year-old was at the centre of the turbulent 74th staging of the popular beauty pageant in Bangkok, who stood up to public bullying from one of the hosts.
The first runner-up was 29-year old Praveenar Singh of Thailand, and 25-year-old Stephany Adriana Abasali Nasser of Venezuela placed third.
This victory marked Mexico's fourth Miss Universe crown in history.
Fatima Bosch Controversy
Fatima Bosch’s journey to the crown was nearly derailed by a highly publicised conflict just weeks before the finale. The incident occurred in Thailand during a pre-pageant event. During a livestreamed meeting, Nawat Itsaragrisil, a prominent Thai pageant executive and director connected to the hosting organisation, publicly reprimanded Bosch. He allegedly scolded her for not posting enough promotional content on social media and was heard calling her a "dumbhead" (or "dumb" in some reports).
Refusing to accept the disrespect, Bosch staged an immediate walkout from the event. In a show of solidarity, several other contestants walked out of the event including Miss Universe 2024, Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark, claimed media reports.
Nawat later made apologies for his actions, appearing both tearful and defiant at the same time. "If anyone (was) affected and not comfortable it happened, I am so sorry," he said in front of the contestants. He then turned to them and said "It's passed. OK? Are you happy?"
Fatima Bosch's Miss Universe Q&A Round
In the final Q&A round, the finalists were asked how they would use the platform to empower young girls. Bosch’s answer, likely influenced by her recent experiences, resonated deeply with the judges. She urged women to "believe in the power of your authenticity" and never let anyone make them doubt their worth.
Fatima Bosch's Biography
Fátima Bosch Fernández was born on May 19, 2000. She is a 25-year-old model, fashion designer, and beauty queen from Tabasco, Mexico. She is the first woman from the state of Tabasco to win the Miss Universe title.
She was diagnosed with ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) and dyslexia at a young age. She has openly discussed how she struggled in school and faced bullying, eventually turning these challenges into a platform for mental health advocacy.
Bosch's official Miss Universe biography says she studied fashion in Mexico and Italy and has focused on creating sustainable designs and working with discarded materials.
It says she has volunteered with sick children, promoted environmental awareness, and engaged in supported migrants and mental health issues.
Mi pasarela en traje de baÃ±o en la Preliminar de #MissUniverse— Fatima Bosch (@fatimaboschfdz) November 19, 2025
MÃ©xicooooooooooooo pic.twitter.com/sJNP6KHpOG
Her win is viewed not just as a beauty pageant victory, but as a triumph of dignity over bullying. She was crowned by her predecessor, Victoria Kjær Theilvig, bringing the saga of their solidarity full circle.