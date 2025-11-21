Who Is Fatima Bosch? Once Called 'Dumbhead' By Pageant Host, Now Crowned Miss Universe 2025

Fatima Bosch’s journey to the crown was nearly derailed by a highly publicised conflict just weeks before the finale. The incident occurred in Thailand during a pre-pageant event. During a livestreamed meeting, Nawat Itsaragrisil, a prominent Thai pageant executive and director connected to the hosting organisation, publicly reprimanded Bosch. He allegedly scolded her for not posting enough promotional content on social media and was heard calling her a "dumbhead" (or "dumb" in some reports).

Refusing to accept the disrespect, Bosch staged an immediate walkout from the event. In a show of solidarity, several other contestants walked out of the event including Miss Universe 2024, Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark, claimed media reports.

Nawat later made apologies for his actions, appearing both tearful and defiant at the same time. "If anyone (was) affected and not comfortable it happened, I am so sorry," he said in front of the contestants. He then turned to them and said "It's passed. OK? Are you happy?"