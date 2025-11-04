Who Is Dr Aniruddha Malpani? IVF Specialist And Investor Alleges Zerodha 'Scam' Over Rs 5-Cr Withdrawal Issue

The post also included a screenshot showing an available cash balance of Rs 42.9 crore, though Malpani did not specify how much he attempted to withdraw.

Responding to the allegation, Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath clarified on X that Dr Malpani’s payout requests had already been processed. He said the brokerage imposes certain checks "for the sake of our systems’ sanity" to prevent potential issues during fund withdrawals.

Kamath added Rs 5 crore is the threshold above which customers are required to raise a ticket, as "once funds are paid out, there is no way for us to recover them."