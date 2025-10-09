Who Is Ashwini Bhide, And Why Is Everyone Thanking Her After Mumbai Metro Aqua Line's Opening?

Ashwini Bhide, the managing director of Mumbai Metro Rail Corp. and principal secretary to Devendra Fadnavis Chief Minister of Maharashtra, was widely felicitated by netizens. She was also singled out for praise by prominent industry figures such as Anand Mahindra on Thursday.

She was credited with having a notable role to play in the completion of Mumbai Metro Line 3 also known as the 'Aqua Line'. Bhide had spearheaded the construction of the line during its initial stages as managing director, in 2015, and saw its construction through until 2025, when it finally opened to the public.

"And a heartfelt thank you to @AshwiniBhide, whom I first met years ago when she was entrusted with the daunting task of building this line. Your vision, commitment, and perseverance have gifted something truly transformational to all Mumbaikars. You’re a role model in every sense," Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, wrote in a post on X.