Who Is Aravind Srinivas?—Perplexity CEO Crowned India’s Youngest Billionaire

Aravind Srinivas is the co-founder and CEO of Perplexity AI, an AI-driven search engine. Established in 2022, the company was founded by Srinivas in collaboration with Andy Konwinski, Denis Yarats, and Johnny Ho.

31-year-old Srinivas was born in Chennai. He completed his undergraduate studies at IIT Madras before earning a PhD in computer science at the University of California, Berkeley. Before founding Perplexity, Srinivas gained significant experience in the AI and technology sectors.

He worked at Google and partnered with renowned AI expert Yoshua Bengio. These early career experiences played a crucial role in developing his knowledge of search and information retrieval technologies, which now form the core focus of his company’s objectives.

His PhD research, entitled "Representation Learning for Perception and Control," was conducted under the guidance of AI specialist Pieter Abbeel. The work centred on deep learning, reinforcement learning, and robotics, laying the foundation for his later advancements in the field of artificial intelligence.