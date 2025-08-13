When Is Parsi New Year 2025? Check Date, History, Significance And More
Parsi New Year, also known as Navroz or Nowruz, is widely celebrated by the Parsi community in India and all over the world.
The day marks the beginning of the Zoroastrian calendar. Parsi New Year is celebrated on the first day of Farvardin, the first month of the Persian solar calendar, which corresponds to March. However, in India, the Parsi community follows the Shahenshahi calendar.
Like any other festival, Parsi New Year is marked by prayers, family gatherings and community feasts. Families and friends visit each other to share the festive cheer. Children look forward to wearing new clothes on this day.
Parsi New Year 2025: Date
As per the Shahenshahi calendar, the Parsi New Year is celebrated in July or August. This year, the Parsi New Year will be celebrated on Aug. 15, coinciding with Independence Day celebrations.
Parsi New Year 2025: History And significance
The roots of this day date back 3,000 years. Founded by Prophet Zarathustra in Persia (now Iran), Zoroastrianism is counted among the earliest known monotheistic religions worldwide.
Over the years, festivals of the Parsi community have become a major part of the Indian culture and are widely celebrated across diverse cultures.
Beyond the festive spirit, it is considered a time of renewal and rebirth as the Parsi New Year symbolises the victory of good over evil.
In simple terms, 'Navroz' means 'new day,' which symbolises the hopes of a fresh beginning as well as a prosperous year ahead for all.
To mark the occasion, Parsis visit the fire temple and pray for the long life and prosperity of their loved ones. Moreover, this is said to be a time for repentance.
A key part of 'Navroz' celebrations is 'jashan', a prayer expressing gratitude and repentance. People look forward to decorating their houses with flowers and wearing new clothes, besides enjoying an elaborate meal with their friends and family.
Some of the common dishes prepared on the Parsi New Year include 'mora dal chawal', 'saas ni machchi', 'marghi na farcha' and 'berry pulao', among others.
Parsi New Year 2025: Wishes And messages
Here's wishing you and your family a joyous Parsi New Year. Hope this day fills your life with happiness and prosperity.
On this Parsi New Year, wishing you a year filled with laughter and cherished moments.
Happy Navroz, hope all your dreams and aspirations come true in the coming year.