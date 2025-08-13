When Is Parsi New Year 2025? Check Date, History, Significance And More

The roots of this day date back 3,000 years. Founded by Prophet Zarathustra in Persia (now Iran), Zoroastrianism is counted among the earliest known monotheistic religions worldwide.

Over the years, festivals of the Parsi community have become a major part of the Indian culture and are widely celebrated across diverse cultures.

Beyond the festive spirit, it is considered a time of renewal and rebirth as the Parsi New Year symbolises the victory of good over evil.

In simple terms, 'Navroz' means 'new day,' which symbolises the hopes of a fresh beginning as well as a prosperous year ahead for all.

To mark the occasion, Parsis visit the fire temple and pray for the long life and prosperity of their loved ones. Moreover, this is said to be a time for repentance.

A key part of 'Navroz' celebrations is 'jashan', a prayer expressing gratitude and repentance. People look forward to decorating their houses with flowers and wearing new clothes, besides enjoying an elaborate meal with their friends and family.

Some of the common dishes prepared on the Parsi New Year include 'mora dal chawal', 'saas ni machchi', 'marghi na farcha' and 'berry pulao', among others.