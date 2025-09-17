When Is Navratri 2025? Check History, Significance, List Of Colours With Dates And Key Details

Accordingly, each day is symbolised with a particular colour:

Day 1: White

White is often linked with simplicity and purity. Dressing in this shade on Monday is believed to invite the blessings of the Goddess, bringing with it a sense of calm and reassurance.

Day 2: Red

The colour red is associated with the second day, which is dedicated to worshipping Goddess Brahmacharini. Red symbolises love, passion, strength and the vigour and vitality of the goddess, who is known for her penance and inner resolve.

Day 3: Royal Blue

On the day of the Chandraghanta puja, choose royal blue for your Navratri attire to celebrate with grace and sophistication. This striking shade of blue is seen as a symbol of serenity and prosperity.

Day 4: Yellow

Yellow is a hue that radiates positivity and cheerfulness. Its warmth is said to uplift the spirit and keep one feeling joyful throughout the day.

Day 5: Green

Green is linked with nature and is often seen as a symbol of renewal, harmony, and prosperity. Wear this shade to invite the Goddess’s blessings of peace and serenity, while also signifying fresh starts in life.

Day 6: Grey

Grey is often associated with composure and stability, helping one remain grounded. It is also an ideal choice for those who wish to join Navratri festivities while embracing a refined and understated sense of style.

Day 7: Orange

The colour is charged with positivity and can keep the devotee lively and cheerful.

Day 8: Peacock Green

Peacock green is a striking blend of blue and green that reflects individuality and charm. Choosing this distinctive shade for Navratri helps one stand apart, while embodying the freshness of green and the depth of compassion linked with blue.

Day 9: Pink

On this day of Navratri, adorning pink is seen as a symbol of love, kindness and togetherness. The colour carries a delightful charm, making one appear warm and approachable while enhancing their overall appeal.