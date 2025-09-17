When Is Navratri 2025? Check History, Significance, List Of Colours With Dates And Key Details
Navratri 2025: The festival will be celebrated from September 22 to October 2 this year. Here's all you need to know
Navratri is one of the most cherished Hindu festivals in India. It focuses on the reverence of Goddess Durga. In 2025, the festivities are set to begin on Monday, Sept. 22, and will draw to a close on Oct. 2.
Spanning nine consecutive nights, the occasion takes its name from the Sanskrit words meaning ‘nine nights’. The celebrations reach their culmination on Vijayadashami, also called Dussehra, a day that symbolises the triumph of good over evil.
History Of Navratri
Navaratri finds its roots in age-old Hindu scriptures and mythological tales. Among the many stories linked with the festival, the most renowned is that of Goddess Durga’s victory against the demon Mahishasura.
As the tale goes, Mahishasura, having acquired formidable powers, began wreaking havoc across both heaven and earth. In response, the deities combined their divine energies to bring forth Goddess Durga, a symbol of unmatched bravery and might. Following an intense struggle that spanned nine nights, she ultimately overpowered Mahishasura.
Significance Of Navratri
Navaratri carries deep spiritual importance within the Hindu tradition. It serves as a period for devotion, contemplation and togetherness. The festival celebrates Goddess Durga’s divine energy and feminine strength.
Each day is devoted to a distinct manifestation of the goddess, allowing worshippers to honour and experience her many forms.
ALSO READ
Navratri 2025: 'Garba Queen' Falguni Pathak To Perform At BKC, Check Ticket Prices And Other Details
Navratri 2025: 9 Forms Of Goddess Durga
The following nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped during Navratri:
Day 1: Shailaputri
Day 2: Brahmacharini
Day 3: Chandraghanta
Day 4: Kushmanda
Day 5: Skandamata
Day 6: Katyayani
Day 7: Kalaratri
Day 8: Mahagauri
Day 9: Siddhidatri
Navratri 2025 Colours List With Significance
Accordingly, each day is symbolised with a particular colour:
Day 1: White
White is often linked with simplicity and purity. Dressing in this shade on Monday is believed to invite the blessings of the Goddess, bringing with it a sense of calm and reassurance.
Day 2: Red
The colour red is associated with the second day, which is dedicated to worshipping Goddess Brahmacharini. Red symbolises love, passion, strength and the vigour and vitality of the goddess, who is known for her penance and inner resolve.
Day 3: Royal Blue
On the day of the Chandraghanta puja, choose royal blue for your Navratri attire to celebrate with grace and sophistication. This striking shade of blue is seen as a symbol of serenity and prosperity.
Day 4: Yellow
Yellow is a hue that radiates positivity and cheerfulness. Its warmth is said to uplift the spirit and keep one feeling joyful throughout the day.
Day 5: Green
Green is linked with nature and is often seen as a symbol of renewal, harmony, and prosperity. Wear this shade to invite the Goddess’s blessings of peace and serenity, while also signifying fresh starts in life.
Day 6: Grey
Grey is often associated with composure and stability, helping one remain grounded. It is also an ideal choice for those who wish to join Navratri festivities while embracing a refined and understated sense of style.
Day 7: Orange
The colour is charged with positivity and can keep the devotee lively and cheerful.
Day 8: Peacock Green
Peacock green is a striking blend of blue and green that reflects individuality and charm. Choosing this distinctive shade for Navratri helps one stand apart, while embodying the freshness of green and the depth of compassion linked with blue.
Day 9: Pink
On this day of Navratri, adorning pink is seen as a symbol of love, kindness and togetherness. The colour carries a delightful charm, making one appear warm and approachable while enhancing their overall appeal.