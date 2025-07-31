When Is National Sisters Day 2025? Check Date, History, Significance, Wishes And More

The term ‘sister’ originated from the Old Norse word ‘systir,’ which itself derives from the Proto-Germanic word ‘swester.’ Sisters in modern society are both our close female friends and our female siblings.

While some sources date the origins of National Sisters Day in the United States to 1993, others attribute its formal establishment in 1996 to Tricia Elleogram and Stacey Berry in Tennessee, who created the day to celebrate sisterhood. Greeting card companies, social media, and word-of-mouth helped the day grow in popularity, bringing sisters from all over the world together to celebrate.

Manga artist Kunio Hatada created the Japanese equivalent, known as Younger Sister's Day, on September 6, 1991. Hatada wanted to pay tribute to the kind, nurturing traits he observed in younger sisters, both in real life and in fiction.