When Is Maha Shivratri 2024? Check Date, Time, Significance And Other Details
Maha Shivratri holds tremendous spiritual and religious significance for Hindus. Devotees observe a fast and offer prayers and offerings to Lord Shiva.
Maha Shivratri or the 'great night of Shiva' is a significant festival celebrated by Hindus. While Maha Shivratri comes only once a year in late winter on Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Phalgun month, Shivratri is observed every month.
Maha Shivratri holds tremendous spiritual and religious significance for Hindus. Devotees observe a fast and offer prayers and offerings to Lord Shiva. Mythological stories about Lord Shiva are common to India, Nepal and the West Indies.
Here is all you need to know about Maha Shivratri 2024.
Maha Shivratri 2024: Date And Time
This year, Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on March 8.
According to Drik Panchang, Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on Chaturdashi Tithi, which begins on March 8 at 9:57 pm and ends on March 9 at 6:17 pm. Nishita Kaal Puja time is between 12:07 am to 12:56 am on March 9.
Maha Shivratri 2024: History
It is believed that Lord Shiva married goddess Parvati on this day. Hence, it also symbolises the balance of masculine and feminine energies.
Yet another mythological story says it was on this day that Lord Shiva consumed the poison in the ocean during 'samudra manthan' or churning of the ocean, and protected the world from evil and darkness. This is the reason, Shiva has a blue throat and is popularly known as ‘Neelkanth.’
Maha Shivratri 2024: Significance
In the Hindu culture, this day is considered auspicious and is a commemoration of overcoming darkness and ignorance in life.
In different parts of India, one can get to hear varied stories of Shiva, his life, and Maha Shivratri. While it is an occasion to celebrate Shiva and Parvati’s wedding day for some, others believe this day marks the celebration of good over evil.
Maha Shivratri 2024: Other Activities
Devotees across the nation observe different kinds of fasts on this day. The most common fast is when devotees take a pledge in front of Shiva’s idol in the morning and observe a fast for the entire day. They pledge for self-determination and that their fast is observed without any obstacles. Devotees seek blessings of Shiva on this day.
At the end of the day, they take a bath and visit the temple or perform a 'puja' of Lord Shiva’s idol. According to Drik Panchang, Shiva Puja is to be performed at night and devotees can break their fast after Chaturdashi Tithi is over.
Devotees perform 'abhishek' and offer 'panchamrit' to a shivling. Panchamrit is a mix of curd, honey, milk, ghee, and sugar powder.