When Is Maha Shivratri 2024? Check Date, Time, Significance And Other Details

Devotees across the nation observe different kinds of fasts on this day. The most common fast is when devotees take a pledge in front of Shiva’s idol in the morning and observe a fast for the entire day. They pledge for self-determination and that their fast is observed without any obstacles. Devotees seek blessings of Shiva on this day.

At the end of the day, they take a bath and visit the temple or perform a 'puja' of Lord Shiva’s idol. According to Drik Panchang, Shiva Puja is to be performed at night and devotees can break their fast after Chaturdashi Tithi is over.

Devotees perform 'abhishek' and offer 'panchamrit' to a shivling. Panchamrit is a mix of curd, honey, milk, ghee, and sugar powder.