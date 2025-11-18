When Is International Men's Day 2025? Date, Theme, History, Significance And More
Today, the global event, celebrated in several countries globally, focuses on bringing attention to the unique challenges faced by men and boys.
The annual International Men's Day is set to be observed on Nov. 19, marking the positive contributions that men make to their families, communities and the world.
The theme for International Men's Day 2025 has been finalised as 'celebrating men and boys'. This year’s theme for the global day focuses on positive role models and raises awareness about the well-being of men and boys.
Besides focusing on improving the health and well-being of men and boys, this day also encourages initiatives to support better gender relations, while recognising the contributions of men and boys to society.
International Men's Day 2025: Date And History
According to the official website, the idea of celebrating an international day dedicated to men has existed since the 1960s. Some argued to establish a global day that recognises their contributions to society and issues faced by them, similar to International Women’s Day (March 8). Over time, the movement gained support, noting that men deserve recognition not just as a response to women’s day, but in their own right.
"It wasn't until the November date, which was inaugurated in Trinidad and Tobago by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh in 1999, that International Men’s Day began to get international traction," the official website mentions.
Notably, the celebration of International Men's Day on Nov. 19 also holds significance as the world observes International Children's Day a day later.
"On Nov. 20, we celebrate International Children's Day, which then forms 48 hours of celebration for men and children, and the special relationship they share," the website says.
International Men's Day 2025: Theme
As per the official website, formed by Dads4Kids Fatherhood Foundation, an Australian charity organisation, the theme for 2025 is 'Celebrating Men and Boys'.
"Whether you’re a father, mentor, educator, health professional, or someone who cares about the men in your community, this event is for you," says the official International Men’s Day website.
It appealed to all people to join its nine-hour live programme, where diverse perspectives from speakers worldwide will be shared. Global leaders in men’s well-being will offer real stories, research-backed solutions and practical guidance on supporting men and boys.
The event can be watched live on the official YouTube channel:
International Men's Day: Significance
According to the website, early pioneers of International Men's Day emphasised that it was never meant to compete with International Women's Day. Instead, its purpose is to highlight men's experiences and recognise their contributions.
Today, the global event, celebrated in several countries globally, focuses on bringing attention to the unique challenges faced by men and boys.
It's a day dedicated to encouraging balance and meaningful support for the well-being of men.