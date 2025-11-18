When Is International Men's Day 2025? Date, Theme, History, Significance And More

The annual International Men's Day is set to be observed on Nov. 19, marking the positive contributions that men make to their families, communities and the world.

The theme for International Men's Day 2025 has been finalised as 'celebrating men and boys'. This year’s theme for the global day focuses on positive role models and raises awareness about the well-being of men and boys.

Besides focusing on improving the health and well-being of men and boys, this day also encourages initiatives to support better gender relations, while recognising the contributions of men and boys to society.