When Is Holi 2024? Check Date, History, Significance And More

Holi, the vibrant festival of colours, is celebrated for two days in March. This festival is a sign of winter coming to an end and the beginning of the summer season.

It is also considered to be the start of the spring harvest season.

Holi is known by different names across the country such as Dhulandi, Dol Purnima, Dhuleti, Rangwali Holi, Yaosang, Manjal Kuli, Shigmo, Jajiri, or Ukuli. It is believed to be the second biggest Hindu festival after Diwali.