When Is Holi 2024? Check Date, History, Significance And More
Holi is known by different names across the country such as Dhulandi, Dol Purnima, Dhuleti, Rangwali Holi, Yaosang, Manjal Kuli, Shigmo, Jajiri, or Ukuli.
Holi, the vibrant festival of colours, is celebrated for two days in March. This festival is a sign of winter coming to an end and the beginning of the summer season.
It is also considered to be the start of the spring harvest season.
Holi is known by different names across the country such as Dhulandi, Dol Purnima, Dhuleti, Rangwali Holi, Yaosang, Manjal Kuli, Shigmo, Jajiri, or Ukuli. It is believed to be the second biggest Hindu festival after Diwali.
Different Indian states celebrate this festival in unique ways with colours, dance, grand religious processions etc. Here is all you need to know about the colourful festival.
Holi 2024: Date And Time
This year, Holi falls on March 24 and 25. 'Holika dahan' will take place on March 24 and the celebrations with colours will be on March 25.
According to Drik Panchang, Purnima Tithi begins at 9:54 am on March 24 and ends at 12:29 pm on March 25.
Holi 2024: History
Holi traces its roots to the mythological story revolving around the arrogant and boastful king, Hiranyakashyap. It is said the king would compel his people to worship him as the God, but Prahlad, his son only worshipped lord Vishnu.
Stung that his son did not worship him, but was a devotee of another god, he wanted to punish him. The king made several attempts to harm his son, but was unsuccessful. Knowing that his sister Holika had been granted immunity over fire, he reached out to her.
Holika arranged for a huge pyre and planned to sit on it with Prahlad. However, when she sat on the pyre with Prahlad, the flames consumed her, while Lord Vishnu made sure his devotee, Prahlad, was unharmed.
Holi 2024: Significance
The festival also celebrates the success of good over evil. It is believed that lighting a bonfire helps eliminate evil and spreads positive energy.
Apart from this, there are several stories of lord Krishna celebrating Holi in Barsana, Gokul, Gowardhan, Nandgaon, Vrindavan, and Mathura regions. Lathmar Holi played in Barsana is quite popular.
Apart from this, different colours have significance while playing Holi. Here are a few examples:
Red: Passion, energy, strength, and power
Yellow: Confidence and optimism
Orange: Warmth, enthusiasm, and joy
Blue: Loyalty and trust
Green: Prosperity, health, and growth
Pink: Compassion
Purple: Imagination and spirituality