When Is Hartalika Teej 2025? Check Date, Significance, Muhurat And Ritual Timings
On this day, married women observe 'nirjala vrat' or fast without food and water to seek the health and long life of their husbands.
Hartalika Teej, observed by women across North and Central India, is a festival dedicated to Goddess Parvati. The festival holds deep significance for both married and unmarried women. It symbolises the devotion of Goddess Parvati toward Lord Shiva and their subsequent union.
On this day, married women observe a stringent nirjala vrat—a fast without food or water—praying for marital harmony and the long life of their husbands.
Hartalika Teej is observed on Shukla Paksha Tritiya Tithi of the Bhadrapada month, as per the Hindu calendar. This festival is observed nearly a month after Hariyali Teej and, in most years, it precedes Ganesh Chaturthi by a day.
The word ‘Hartalika’ is a combination of ‘Harat’ and ‘Aalika’, which means abduction and female friend, respectively. According to mythology, on this day a friend of Goddess Parvati abducted her to the forest to prevent her marriage to Lord Vishnu, which was against her wishes.
The Hartalika Teej vrat is considered among the most rigorous fasts. The observances commence before sunrise, during the auspicious Brahma Muhurat.
After having a bath and wearing fresh clothes, devotees prepare clay images of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva for ritual worship. Women spend the day listening to the 'vrat katha', sing devotional songs and dedicate the night to prayer in honour of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.
Hartalika Teej 2025: Date And Puja Muhurat
Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on Aug. 26.
Tritiya Tithi Begins: 12:34 p.m. on Aug. 25.
Tritiya Tithi Ends: 1:54 p.m. on Aug. 26
Pratahkala Hartalika Puja Muhurat: 5:56 a.m. to 8:31 a.m. on Aug. 26
The morning hours are regarded as especially auspicious for performing the rituals of Hartalika Teej. However, if one is unable to offer prayers at that time, the 'pradosh' period in the evening is also considered favourable for worshipping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.