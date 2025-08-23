When Is Hartalika Teej 2025? Check Date, Significance, Muhurat And Ritual Timings

Hartalika Teej, observed by women across North and Central India, is a festival dedicated to Goddess Parvati. The festival holds deep significance for both married and unmarried women. It symbolises the devotion of Goddess Parvati toward Lord Shiva and their subsequent union.

On this day, married women observe a stringent nirjala vrat—a fast without food or water—praying for marital harmony and the long life of their husbands.

Hartalika Teej is observed on Shukla Paksha Tritiya Tithi of the Bhadrapada month, as per the Hindu calendar. This festival is observed nearly a month after Hariyali Teej and, in most years, it precedes Ganesh Chaturthi by a day.

The word ‘Hartalika’ is a combination of ‘Harat’ and ‘Aalika’, which means abduction and female friend, respectively. According to mythology, on this day a friend of Goddess Parvati abducted her to the forest to prevent her marriage to Lord Vishnu, which was against her wishes.