When Is Halloween 2025? Check Date, History, Significance And More About This Spooky Festival

It is officially Halloween season. The festival, which is an annual holiday in many countries, is known for its eerie decor, spooky costumes, and trick-or-treating tradition.

Though Halloween has its roots in 16th-century Ireland, Scotland and England, Americans and Canadians adopted Halloween in a big way.

Halloween is now a global festival that is observed not only in Western countries, but also in some regions of Asia and Latin America.

In India, Halloween has gained in popularity among the younger generation in metro cities.

Every year, pop culture references—from horror films to fantasy characters—influence costume trends, and schools, workplaces, and shopping centres host themed events.

Here is a look at Halloween's history, cultural significance, and when it will be observed in 2025.