When Is Guru Purnima 2025? Check Date, Significance, Rituals And More

The essence of Guru Purnima lies in the celebration of knowledge, enlightenment and mentorship. In the Hindu tradition, the day is observed as the birth anniversary of Maharishi Ved Vyasa, the revered sage credited with compiling the Mahabharata and other ancient texts. The day is also known as Vyasa Purnima.

Buddhists observe the day to commemorate Lord Buddha’s first sermon at Sarnath, delivered after his enlightenment. For many, this marks the birth of the Sangha tradition, or community of monks, in Buddhism. Devotees pay homage to Lord Buddha and express gratitude to their teachers, both past and present. Outside India, the day is also celebrated by Buddhists in Nepal, China and other countries with great enthusiasm.

Among Jains, Guru Purnima is linked to Lord Mahavira, who is believed to have accepted Gautam Swami as his first disciple on this auspicious day.