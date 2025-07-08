When Is Guru Purnima 2025? Check Date, Significance, Rituals And More
Guru Purnima offers a moment of reflection and gratitude as people honour the teachers and mentors who guide their spiritual and personal journeys.
Guru Purnima, a festival dedicated to honouring teachers and spiritual mentors, will be celebrated this year on Thursday, July 10. Observed on the full moon day (Purnima) in the Hindu month of Ashadha, the occasion holds deep cultural and religious importance in Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism.
The day is traditionally marked by expressing gratitude to one’s gurus — be they spiritual guides, academic mentors, or family elders — through rituals, prayer, fasting and reflection. Yoga practitioners also observe Guru Purnima with reverence, often using the day to deepen their practice or recommit to their spiritual paths.
Guru Purnima 2025: Timings
Purnima Tithi begins at 1:36 a.m. on July 10, 2025
Purnima Tithi ends at 2:06 a.m. on Jul 11, 2025
(Source: Drik Panchang)
Guru Purnima 2025: Why Is It Celebrated
The essence of Guru Purnima lies in the celebration of knowledge, enlightenment and mentorship. In the Hindu tradition, the day is observed as the birth anniversary of Maharishi Ved Vyasa, the revered sage credited with compiling the Mahabharata and other ancient texts. The day is also known as Vyasa Purnima.
Buddhists observe the day to commemorate Lord Buddha’s first sermon at Sarnath, delivered after his enlightenment. For many, this marks the birth of the Sangha tradition, or community of monks, in Buddhism. Devotees pay homage to Lord Buddha and express gratitude to their teachers, both past and present. Outside India, the day is also celebrated by Buddhists in Nepal, China and other countries with great enthusiasm.
Among Jains, Guru Purnima is linked to Lord Mahavira, who is believed to have accepted Gautam Swami as his first disciple on this auspicious day.
Guru Purnima 2025: How To Celebrate At Home
You don't need an elaborate setup to honour your guru. Here’s a simple way to observe the day:
Wake up early and bathe to start the day with freshness.
Clean your puja space and place a photo or symbol representing your teacher or guru.
Offer flowers — typically yellow or white — along with incense and sweets.
Recite the Guru Stotra, Guru Gita, or simply sit in silent reflection.
Light a diya (lamp) and meditate, focusing on gratitude.
Some people choose to fast or follow a simple vegetarian (satvik) diet during the day.
Guru Purnima 2025: Celebrations
Guru Purnima is celebrated by Hindus, Buddhists and Jains, each community marking it in their meaningful way. Despite their varied traditions, a common thread unites them all: the profound respect for those who impart knowledge and wisdom.
As Guru Purnima approaches, it offers an opportunity for reflection, humility, and a chance to reconnect with the values and individuals who have shaped one’s life journey.