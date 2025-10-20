When Is Gujarati New Year 2025? Check Date, Significance, Tithi And More
Saal Mubarak 2025: Gujarati New Year generally falls on the day after Diwali, as per the regional calendar.
Saal Mubarak 2025: The festival of Varsha Pratipada, also known as 'Bestu Varas', is a significant cultural and spiritual celebration among the Gujarati community. Gujarati New Year generally falls on the day after Diwali.
This year, Gujarati New Year will be celebrated on Oct. 22. The day coincides with Vikram Samvat 2082, the beginning of a new year as per Gujarati traditions.
As per the Hindu calendar, Gujarati New Year is often celebrated on Govardhan Puja and Annakut day.
While most states observe the beginning of a new year on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, as per the Hindu calendar, Gujaratis celebrate their new year the day after Diwali on Kartik Shukla Pratipada, symbolising rebirth and prosperity.
'Chopda Pujan', a ritual followed by business and trading communities, especially Gujaratis, invokes the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, as accounting books ('chopda') are worshipped to mark the beginning of the new financial year. In recent times, laptops and computers have replaced traditional accounting books.
Gujaratis visit family and friends and greet each other with 'Saal Mubarak'.
Gujarati New Year 2025: Date And Tithi
Pratipada Tithi is from 8:24 a.m. on Oct. 21 to 10:46 a.m. on Oct. 22, according to Drik Panchang. Gujaratis generally perform 'Chopda Pujan' and other rituals on Pratipada Tithi.
Gujarati New Year Significance
Gujarati New Year is an important occasion for spiritual rejuvenation and new beginnings. The day also marks the beginning of the new financial year for business and trading communities.
During the Gujarati New Year, old books of accounts 'chopdas' need to be closed and new ones opened. During 'Chopda Puja', books of accounts are marked with auspicious symbols like Om, Shubh Labh, and Swastik. New 'chopdas' are offered to Goddess Laxmi for blessings. These days, many people do symbolic puja of digital ledgers or computers.
Kartik Shukla Pratipada ushers in the Gujarati New Year, which signifies new beginnings. On this day, people also perform 'Annakut Puja' or 'Govardhan Puja', where a wide variety of dishes, sweets and fruits are offered to Lord Krishna.
Gujarati New Year Rituals
Gujaratis wake up early, clean their homes and decorate their entrances with beautiful 'torans' and 'rangoli'.
Families visit each other and enjoy traditional sweets and savouries like 'ghughra', 'chorafali', 'jalebi', and 'fafda'.