When Is Gujarati New Year 2025? Check Date, Significance, Tithi And More

Saal Mubarak 2025: The festival of Varsha Pratipada, also known as 'Bestu Varas', is a significant cultural and spiritual celebration among the Gujarati community. Gujarati New Year generally falls on the day after Diwali.

This year, Gujarati New Year will be celebrated on Oct. 22. The day coincides with Vikram Samvat 2082, the beginning of a new year as per Gujarati traditions.

As per the Hindu calendar, Gujarati New Year is often celebrated on Govardhan Puja and Annakut day.

While most states observe the beginning of a new year on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, as per the Hindu calendar, Gujaratis celebrate their new year the day after Diwali on Kartik Shukla Pratipada, symbolising rebirth and prosperity.

'Chopda Pujan', a ritual followed by business and trading communities, especially Gujaratis, invokes the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, as accounting books ('chopda') are worshipped to mark the beginning of the new financial year. In recent times, laptops and computers have replaced traditional accounting books.

Gujaratis visit family and friends and greet each other with 'Saal Mubarak'.