When Is Dussehra 2025? Check Date, Puja Timings And Significance Of Vijayadashami

Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra in Hindi, is an important Hindu festival celebrated every year with great devotion and enthusiasm. It marks the conclusion of both Navratri and Durga Puja, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

The festival commemorates two major Hindi mythological victories. These include Lord Rama’s defeat of the demon king Ravana, as stated in mythological epic Ramayana, and Goddess Durga’s victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura.

The festival is celebrated with many regional names such as Dashahra in Bhojpuri and Maithili, and Dashain in Nepali. Dussehra serves as a reminder of the power of righteousness.

It is observed on the tenth day of Ashvin, the seventh month in the Hindu lunisolar calendar, which typically falls in late September or early October in the Gregorian calendar.

Before Vijayadashmi, devotees celebrate nine days of Navratri. Each day, a different form of goddess Durga is worshipped with great devotion. These nine forms represent various aspects of the divine feminine, including power, knowledge, prosperity, health and protection. Devotees worship each form with rituals, prayers and fasting. They seek blessings from the goddess for strength, wisdom and spiritual growth.