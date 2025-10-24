⁠When Is Chhath Puja 2025? Check Its Significance And How It Is Celebrated

Chhath Puja 2025 Dates: The Hindu festival of Chhath Puja, dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, is observed to express gratitude for nature’s abundance and the cycles of life. The festival, which will be celebrated from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28 this year, will span four days of rituals, fasting and prayer.

Chhath Puja is celebrated with great devotion in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and parts of Nepal.

The festival is also known regionally as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja and Dala Chhath. During the four-day festival, devotees seek blessings for health, prosperity and harmony. Each day of Chhath Puja is significant and has specific rituals. Devotees also observe a stringent fast during Chhath Puja.