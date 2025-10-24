When Is Chhath Puja 2025? Check Its Significance And How It Is Celebrated
Chhath Puja festival begins with Nahay Khay, where devotees take a ceremonial bath in rivers or ponds and consume a simple meal.
Chhath Puja 2025 Dates: The Hindu festival of Chhath Puja, dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, is observed to express gratitude for nature’s abundance and the cycles of life. The festival, which will be celebrated from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28 this year, will span four days of rituals, fasting and prayer.
Chhath Puja is celebrated with great devotion in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and parts of Nepal.
The festival is also known regionally as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja and Dala Chhath. During the four-day festival, devotees seek blessings for health, prosperity and harmony. Each day of Chhath Puja is significant and has specific rituals. Devotees also observe a stringent fast during Chhath Puja.
Chhath Puja 2025, Day 1: Nahay Khay (Saturday, Oct. 25)
The festival begins with Nahay Khay, where devotees take a ceremonial bath in rivers or ponds and consume a simple meal. Homes are cleaned and fruits and earthen lamps (diyas) are arranged for the puja. The fruits are also symbolic of the harvest season.
Chhath Puja 2025, Day 2: Kharna (Sunday, Oct. 26)
On the second day, devotees keep a day-long fast. After sunset, the fast is broken with offerings (prasad) to the deities. A special kheer, prepared with jaggery, rice and coconut, is offered to the Sun God and other deities. The prasad is later distributed among family and friends.
Chhath Puja 2025, Day 3: Sandhya Arghya (Monday, Oct. 27)
Devotees gather near ponds or rivers in the evening. Waist-deep in water, 'arghya' or offerings are offered to the setting Sun. The day is spent listening to the Chhath Vrat Katha and singing devotional songs throughout the night.
Chhath Puja 2025, Day 4: Usha Arghya (Tuesday, Oct. 28)
The festival ends with offering prayers to the rising Sun, known as Usha Arghya. The 36-hour fast comes to an end and the festivities conclude with prayers for blessings.
Chhath Puja 2025: Significance
Chhath Puja symbolises the deep connection between nature and spirituality. Rituals featuring sugarcane, banana leaves and standing in water are an annual renewal of the devotees’ commitment to maintaining harmony with nature. Beyond spiritual devotion, the festival strengthens community bonds. Families and communities gather to perform the rituals, share meals and exchange blessings.