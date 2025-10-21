When Is Bhai Dooj 2025? Check Bhai Beej Date, Time, Muhurat, Rituals And How To Celebrate

Bhai Dooj 2025 is just around the corner. From sisters checking the muhurat, to brothers rushing to book tickets to be with their families, preparations are on in full swing for this special festival that celebrates the bond between a brother and sister.

The festival is also known by other names such as Bhau Beej, Bhatri Dwitiya, Bhai Dwitiya and Bhatru Dwitiya.

Here’s your complete guide to Bhai Dooj 2025, with the rituals, timings and significance of the festival.