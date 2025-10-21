When Is Bhai Dooj 2025? Check Bhai Beej Date, Time, Muhurat, Rituals And How To Celebrate
Bhai Dooj 2025 celebrates the cherished bond between brothers and sisters, marked by rituals, tilak ceremonies, gifts and spiritual significance.
Bhai Dooj 2025 is just around the corner. From sisters checking the muhurat, to brothers rushing to book tickets to be with their families, preparations are on in full swing for this special festival that celebrates the bond between a brother and sister.
The festival is also known by other names such as Bhau Beej, Bhatri Dwitiya, Bhai Dwitiya and Bhatru Dwitiya.
Here’s your complete guide to Bhai Dooj 2025, with the rituals, timings and significance of the festival.
Bhai Dooj 2025: Date, Timings And Duration
According to Drik Panchang, Bhai Dooj will be observed on Thursday, Oct. 23.
Here are the 'tika' timings:
Aparahna time:
1:13 p.m. to 3:28 p.m. (2 hours 15 minutes) on Oct. 23
Yama Dwitiya Tithi:
Begins: 8:16 p.m. on Oct. 22
Ends: 10:46 p.m. on Oct. 23
Knowing precise timings are helpful in performing rituals and celebrating the festival as per tradition.
Bhai Dooj 2025: The Bond Between Brothers And Sisters
According to the Hindu Panchang, Bhai Dooj is observed on the Dwitiya (second) tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik. On this auspicious day, sisters perform a 'tilak' ceremony for their brothers, praying for their long, happy and prosperous lives. In return, brothers give their sisters gifts as a token of love and affection.
Bhai Dooj 2025: Rituals and Traditions
Bhai Dooj 2025: How To Celebrate
To celebrate Bhai Dooj, sisters can begin the day with an early morning bath and take a vow to fast for the entire day. They can prepare a beautifully decorated thali and invite their brothers for the tilak ceremony, tying a protective thread (kalava) on their wrists while performing an aarti.
After the rituals, sisters can serve sweets and a festive meal to their brothers. In return, brothers gift clothes, money or other tokens of affection, making the day special for both siblings.
Bhai Dooj 2025: Spiritual Significance
Bhai Dooj is also called Yama Dwitiya, commemorating the legendary meeting of Yama (the God of Death) and his sister Yamuna. According to Hindu scriptures, bathing in the Yamuna river on this day absolves one of sins and brings prosperity, longevity and wealth. Pilgrimage or ritual baths performed on this day are believed to protect one from Yama’s messengers at the end of life.
Bhai Dooj 2025: Mythological Importance
Religious texts describe that brothers who visit their sisters on Bhai Dooj and receive tilak are freed from the fear of Yama and are blessed with long life. Sisters performing the rituals gain fortune, well-being and prosperity.
Bhai Dooj is therefore not just a celebration of family bonds, but also a sacred observance rooted in dharma, reflecting love, duty and affection between siblings.
The festival draws its religious and social significance from the story of Yama and Yamuna, which forms the foundation of the customs observed even today.