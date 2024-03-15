What to Watch On OTT This Weekend? Here’s The List of New Shows And Movies
From Murder Mubarak to Main Atal Hoon, check out the latest shows and movies you can add to your watchlist.
The coming weekend is packed with trending releases on popular video streaming platforms like Netflix, Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv and JioCinema.
Several movies and web series from thriller to rom-com genres are scheduled to premiere on these platforms. Here is a complete list of shows and movies you can binge on this weekend.
1. 'Main Atal Hoon'
The movie released in theatres on January 19. It is now all set to drop on the OTT platform. The biopic depicts the life of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The movie captures the life of a poet and politician who left a deep imprint on many people.
Get ready to watch how the revolutionary Atal ji shaped the Indian democracy! #MainAtalHoon, streaming now on #ZEE5— ZEE5 Global (@ZEE5Global) March 14, 2024
â¶ï¸ https://t.co/LS1j0y0ha8 #ZEE5Global #AtalOnZEE5 @TripathiiPankaj @meranamravi @vinodbhanu @thisissandeeps #KamleshBhanushali @thewriteinsaanâ¦ pic.twitter.com/QdwpbSJmx8
Besides Pankaj Tripathi who essays the role of Vajpayee, the movie features Harshal Gire, Benedict Garrett, Harshad Kumar, Rajesh Dubeay, and Himanshu Sharma.
Where To Watch: Zee5
Release Date: March 14
2. 'Murder Mubarak'
This is a mystery thriller that revolves around the elite lifestyle of the Royal Delhi Club. What happens when a murder takes place at a high-end event? The thriller drama is directed by Homi Adajania, who had earlier directed movies like 'Cocktail 'and 'Being Cyrus'.
Mubarak ho- this mystery is now yours to solve! ðð— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 15, 2024
Watch Murder Mubarak, now streaming, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/ZrN92A6axk
The cast comprises Pankaj Tripathi, Tisca Chopra, Vijay Varma, Sanjay Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Kareena Kapoor, Tara Alisha Berry, and Suhail Nayyar.
Where To Watch: Netflix
Release Date: March 15
3. 'Bramayugam'
This Malayalam folk-horror film in black and white is set in the 17th century. The plot revolves around the protagonist who escapes Portuguese slavery and hides in an abandoned mansion. He gets caught while stealing a coconut and is kept hostage at the mansion. Will he escape successfully again?
A mysterious horror in black and white!— Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) March 15, 2024
Experience Bramayugam now in Kannada only on Sony LIV#Bramayugam #SonyLIV #BramayugamOnSonyLIV #Bramayugam starring @mammukka
Written & Directed by @rahul_madking pic.twitter.com/y8reZx84iA
The movie features Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Manikandan Achari.
Where To Watch: SonyLiv
Release Date: March 15
4. 'Taylor Swift- The Eras Tour'
This was one of the most successful movies of 2023. The OTT version of the concert film comprises Taylor Swift's acoustic performances and a couple of messages from her fans who had been a part of her journey.
The concert film includes a few of her popular songs like 'You Need to Calm Down', 'Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince', 'Fearless', 'Lover', 'Love Story', 'You Belong with Me', and 'Champagne Problems' among others.
All the feels.— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) March 15, 2024
"Death By A Thousand Cuts" is one of four additional acoustic songs in Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylorâs Version), now streaming only on #DisneyPlusHotstar pic.twitter.com/kxfIelZKo0
It has been directed by Sam Wrench and produced by Taylor Swift.
Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: March 15
5. 'Chicken Nugget'
This is a comedy Korean drama where a woman accidentally steps into an unusual machine and turns into a chicken nugget. Her admirer and father are on a journey to bring her back to life, but it involves several unexpected obstacles. Will they overcome these obstacles and bring her back to life?
The star cast comprises Ryu Seung-ryong, Ahn Jae-hong, and Kim You-jung.
Where To Watch: Netflix
Release Date: March 15
Apart from these, you can watch the following movies and shows on different OTT platforms:
'Big Girls Don’t Cry' – Amazon Prime Video
'Irish Wish' -Netflix
'Art of Love'- Netflix
'Grey’s Anatomy Season 20'- Disney+Hotstar
'Carry On Jatta 3'-Disney+Hotstar
'Lal Salaam'- Netflix
'Iron Reign'-Netflix
'HanuMan'- JioCinema
'Frida'- Amazon Prime Video