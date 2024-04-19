What To Watch On OTT This Weekend? 'Article 370', 'All India Rank', 'Silence 2' And More
From ‘Siren’ to ‘Anyone but You’, here are a few upcoming shows and movies to add to your OTT watchlist for this weekend.
This upcoming weekend promises to be entertaining with power-packed releases on different video streaming platforms such as JioCinema, Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, and SonyLiv among others.
From action to suspense thrillers, you can watch all genres over the weekend on these OTT platforms.
1. 'Article 370'
The political action thriller is about the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. The movie depicts the impact of Article 370 on the state and its people.
Set your reminders - Article 370 is arriving tomorrow, only on Netflix!#Article370OnNetflix @NetflixIndia #PriyaMani @vaibbhavt @arungovil12 #KiranKarmarkar @TheRajArjun @Skand2021 @koulashwini2 #IrawatiMayadev #AshwaniKumar #DivyaSeth @sumitkaul10 @AdityaSJambhaleâ¦ pic.twitter.com/8HIqR7TpZM— Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) April 18, 2024
Yami Gautam played the role of an NIA agent in the movie. Priyamani, Raj Arjun, Arun Govil, Divya Seth, Shivam Khajuria, and Kiran Karmarkar are among the other cast.
Where To Watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 19
2. 'Siren'
This film hit the theatres on February 9, and is all set to drop on OTT. The action thriller revolves around a prisoner who was once an ambulance driver. He is let out on parole after 14 years in prison due to wrongful conviction.
A police officer suspects the parolee is involved in a crime. Will the cat and mouse chase end or will the chase throw up surprises?
The movie features actors like Keerthy Suresh, Jayam Ravi, and Anupama Parameswaran. It will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu languages.
Where To Watch: Disney+Hotstar
Release Date: April 19
3. 'Rebel Moon- Part Two: The Scargiver'
Part 2 depicts the appearance of an enemy that the protagonist thought was defeated. She has to partner with the villagers of Veldt to fight them and her tragic past. This epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors will give birth to several legends and forge unbreakable bonds.
Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Staz Nair, Anthony Hopkins, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, Elise Duffy, Sky Yang, and Charlotte Maggi feature in the film.
Where To Watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 19
4. 'Silence 2'
The film is a sequel to the first part released in 2021. Both can be watched as standalone movies. The story depicts the case of Avinash and his team who are assigned an investigation into a mass killing at a bar in Mumbai. While trying to crack the case, they discover the possibility of a trafficking racket. Are more women in danger? Will Avinash and his team be successful in saving the women?
The Special Crime Unit is geared up to uncover its biggest case ever!#Silence2OnZEE5, Watch Now!#Silence2@BajpayeeManoj @ItsPrachiDesai @sahilwalavaid @Vaquar_Shaikh @ZeeStudios_ @ZEE5India #AbaanDeohans #KiranDeohans @zee5global @manish_kalra_ @parulgulati @dinkersharmaaâ¦ pic.twitter.com/5ldlb4mkXB— ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) April 18, 2024
The movie stars Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid, and Vaquar Shaikh.
Where To Watch: Zee5
Release Date: Available Now
5. 'All India Rank'
Vivek, a 17-year-old teen, is all set to discover the ups and downs of adolescence. The story is based in the 1990s in India and depicts Vivek's academic journey, his friendships etc.
My debut feature ALL INDIA RANK (also the debut of cinematographer Archana Ghangrekar, Production Designer Prachi Deshpande, Music Composers Mayukh-Mainak, and lead actors Bodhisattva Sharma & Samta Sudiksha) drops on @NetflixIndia on 19th April.— à¤µà¤°à¥à¤£ ð®ð³ (@varungrover) April 16, 2024
Dekhiyega! pic.twitter.com/GVkj6HQxFE
Varun Grover is the writer and director of the movie, which stars Shashi Bhushan, Bodhisattva Sharma, Samta Suduksha, Sheeba Chaddha, and Geeta Agarwal.
Where To Watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 19